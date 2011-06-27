Used 1998 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews

Not a good car to buy, get the V6! markman69 , 01/24/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful What ever you do, get the V6 if you are considering buying a used Sonata. The 4-cylinder model lacks in pickup, accelleration, and keeping a constant speed. The Transmission is taxed heavily because of the undersized engine. The car is much too heavy to have a 4 knocker under the hood, it needs at least a 6, maybe even an 8! Report Abuse

would not recommend alina , 12/09/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had a Sonata for two years and it was only two years old when I bought it. I've had more problems and put more money into fixing it than I ever should have.

OK gregjstewart , 01/25/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful No major problems. Does not let you know you've left your lights on. This can be a problem with weak battery that comes with car. Tires weak on takeoff on wet surfaces.

hyundai kk92 , 05/01/2004 1 of 2 people found this review helpful ok so i bought this car used from the credit union and 2 days later the power windows went out. the rotors need to be turned every 3 months whether the brakes are brand new or not. when the power windows mess up the locks mess up and so on. when you lock one door while its running the drivers side window goes down. it has been ok while driving on the highway but when you need a part you have to get them from the dealer like the power windows is dealer only and the transmission fluid is dealer only due to its being a hyundai