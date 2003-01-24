Used 1998 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 144,042 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - CLEAN TITLE - RUNS WELL! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES! - RELIABLE 2.4L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE! - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - SIDE AIRBAGS - NO FINANCING, ADD ~15% for TAX AND DMV! WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. *NO* FINANCING AVAIL ON THIS CAR! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Sonata with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25S12A568958
Stock: OT820202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,888 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,189
Auto Concepts - Glendora / New Jersey
CHECK OUT THIS 2002 HYUNDAI SONOTA GLS THIS VEHICLE HAS ONLY 75000 MILES AND IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT IT HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED AND SAFETY CHECKED AND COME WITH A 6 MONTH WARRANTY ASK FOR MIKE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H82A709065
Stock: 709065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,865 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,288
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 'It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H12A606134
Stock: JR50446B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 157,338 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
Tim's Automotive - Clackamas / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (N/A City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H83A769879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,337 miles
$7,995
Dick's MacKenzie Ford - Hillsboro / Oregon
2003 Hyundai Sonata Base Red FWD 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC 15' Steel Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front Side Airbags, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. You make the drive, we'll make the deal! Come to www.dickshillsborohyundai.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 503-608-7456 For help with any of our departments!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25S73A714152
Stock: 9775B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 183,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,300
Kingdom Chevrolet - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2004 4D Sedan Hyundai Sonata LX Black 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC HUGE INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE GOING ON NOW!! NO CREDIT, LOW CREDIT NO PROBLEM . WE HAVE THE TEAM TO HELP YOU GET INTO A GREAT DEPENDABLE RIDE. With some options like 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats w/Power Driver's Seat, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Side Airbags, Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.19/27 City/Highway MPG$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!! Kingdom Chevy Whether you are looking for a new, used or certified Chevrolet car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We service Addison, Burbank, Calumet City, Carol Stream, Chicago, Cicero, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst,Homer Glen, Lincolnshire, Melrose Park,Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Chicago Land All prices plus TTDRD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H44A936997
Stock: 20090B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-13-2020
- 153,808 miles10 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,195
Lee Miller Used Cars & Trucks - Germansville / Pennsylvania
INSPECTED UNTIL 7/21!! 1 owner. Auto. 153k miles. Nicely equipped. Runs and drives well. Just cleaned and serviced. Fresh PA inspection and oil change. Clean title and clean Carfax report. Selling as-is as-traded. This vehicle is being offered by Lee Miller Used Cars & Truck, Inc. at 6158 Route 309, Germansville, Pa. The vehicle is from our 'As Traded' lot and is being sold As/Is, with no warranty either expressed or implied. Runs and drives unless otherwise stated. Bring your mechanic and take a look at it on a lift. LOW PRICED vehicles ideal for someone that can do their own repairs! Or take advantage of our GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL on our fully services and warrantied vehicles, in stock and ready to go at www.leemillerusedcars.com. Call us at 610-767-5048 for more details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 10 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25H84A002030
Stock: 14497L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Side Airbags, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, 15" Steel Wheels, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Mirrors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Side Airbags, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar.Black 2004 Hyundai Sonata 4D Sedan 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC FWD22/30 City/Highway MPGVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25S84A961472
Stock: TP6580B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 127,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,177
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
5 speed! Get a grip with amazing traction control. This 2004 Sonata is for Hyundai nuts who are searching for a terrific-looking and fuel-efficient vehicle. If your daily drive has been boring you to death, this powerful car is just what the doctor ordered. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25S64A926445
Stock: 26445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,799
FIAT of Metro East - Fairview Heights / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX FWD 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC.Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat of Metro East is 10 minutes from Downtown St Louis. Located at 501 Salem Place, Fairview Heights, Il 62208. We feature all hand picked Pre-Owned inventory to allow top satisfaction to our customers. We offer 100% financing guaranteed for everyone. Come and see us before you make your final decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H84A049144
Stock: G18770XP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 114,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,999
Emory Street Auto Sales - Attleboro / Massachusetts
One owner car comes with service records. In excellent condition. Recently serviced. New brakes new tires new oil pan And fresh oil. Comes with extra set of keys and remotes. Won’t last long.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25S44A938139
Stock: 1123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,975
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 Hyundai Sonata 4dr 4dr Sedan GLS V6 Automatic features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H24A960005
Stock: AAW-960005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 131,128 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,100
Tom Gill Chevrolet - Florence / Kentucky
2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC. Get the Auction Price. Buy our wholesale vehicles before they go to auction. Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG This vehicle is scheduled to go to auction, but you can buy it first. This vehicle comes as is with none of the Tom Gill Advantages, but it does come with the price we expect to get at auction. Be sure to take advantage of these great savings!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H05A120080
Stock: 13693A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 185,074 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
GL trim, OBSIDIAN BLACK exterior and BLACK interior. CD Player. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Alarm, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. Hyundai GL with OBSIDIAN BLACK exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: Home to Promo Pricing! We are the largest Volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer in Southern Oregon. Please visit our website at www.lithiadodgeeugene.com. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25H45A175450
Stock: 5A175450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 173,811 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,300
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
2005 Hyundai SONATA GLS.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS Special Value with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H25A209892
Stock: B14047A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 151,627 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
Patriot Chevrolet Buick - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Patriot Chevrolet is open for business in beautiful Bartlesville, OK! Patriot has the BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service in Oklahoma! Every customer can receive our internet price!! Most customers will qualify for additional rebates that are conditional to each customer and could be up to an additional $7,250 based on availability, qualifications, and make/model. We average an extra $2,102.73 in found rebates for our customers! ** VOTED BEST IN BARTLESVILLE **, ** ALLOY WHEELS, 6 Speakers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Green 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 19/27 City/Highway MPG Come see us on Highway 75 in Bartlesville, USA for the deal of a lifetime! We will not be undersold on any pre-owned car, truck, or SUV! Remember, our low overhead means we have lower prices! Avoid the big city hassle and come enjoy the small-town atmosphere with big city selection! Come see your friends in Bartlesville today! Or visit our digital showroom at www.BartlesvilleChevy.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25H65A109188
Stock: PC2215B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 171,060 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,330
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
2.7L V6 MPI DOHC. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2005 Hyundai Sonata 4D Sedan GL V6 Ardor Blue 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF25H15A165085
Stock: P7710A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,500
Midlands Volkswagen of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHWF35H95A116657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
