Used 1996 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sonata
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG191922
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/395.6 mi.275.2/395.6 mi.326.8/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG191922
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 6000 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm137 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.6 ft.34.6 ft.34.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Measurements
Length185.0 in.185.0 in.185.0 in.
Curb weight2864 lbs.3018 lbs.2864 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dk Rosewood Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dk Rosewood Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Dk Rosewood Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Noble White
Research Similar Vehicles