Used 1994 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sonata
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG182020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg18/24 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/378.4 mi.309.6/412.8 mi.309.6/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG182020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm128 hp @ 6000 rpm128 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.1 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.184.3 in.184.3 in.
Curb weight2967 lbs.2934 lbs.2813 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Metallic
  • Lavender Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Navy Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Lavender Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Navy Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Lavender Blue Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Metallic
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Navy Blue Pearl Metallic
