Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Sonata Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,100
Starting MSRP
$26,000
Starting MSRP
$30,100
Engine TypeHybridHybridHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG414241
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)39/43 mpg40/44 mpg39/43 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)620.1/683.7 mi.636.0/699.6 mi.620.1/683.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG414241
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 6000 rpm193 hp @ 6000 rpm193 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.35.6 ft.35.6 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeHybridHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesnoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesnoyes
Packages
Ultimate Packageyesnoyes
Option Group 01yesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
heated steering wheelyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
First Aid Kityesyesyes
Trunk Hookyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room45.5 in.45.5 in.45.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyesnoyes
ventilated passenger seatyesnoyes
leatheryesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
6 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
premium clothnoyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
Rear Seats
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
folding center armrestyesnoyes
multi-level heatingyesnoyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestnoyesno
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Measurements
Length191.1 in.191.1 in.191.1 in.
Curb weight3560 lbs.3497 lbs.3560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.4 cu.ft.119.4 cu.ft.119.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width73.4 in.73.4 in.73.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno13.3 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Blue Pearl
  • Seaport Mist
  • Eclipse Black
  • Pewter Gray Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Starlight Silver
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Blue Pearl, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P215/55R17 tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P205/65R16 tiresnoyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
