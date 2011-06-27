Used 1992 Hyundai Scoupe Consumer Reviews
best car ever
I bought this car is 1992 and it is the best car ever
My scoupe!
This car is the best car I've ever owned in my life. I haven't changed cars since I bought this car and I can tell you... all you have to do is take good care of the car and it will take good care of you!!!
My Broken Hyundai
My relationship with my '92 Hyundai Scoupe has been nothing short of love/hate. I bought the car with roughly 135,000 miles on it in late 1998 for $2000. Don't get me wrong, it's a fun little car. However, in th past four years or so, I have had to pay around $3000 in repairs... that's over double the value of the car!!! Currently, it has 146,500 miles, which has to be a record for any early Hyundai, but those miles have come at a cost. When it's all said and done, I have a really generic, zippy, little unreliable car. When it's running, it runs well and is a blast to drive, but it's reliability problems get old fast.
Amazing little cars..
These little cars are awesome! Really fun to drive, and also sporty looking..I recommend this car to anyone!
Trouble
I purchased this car used with 45,000 miles on it. i have only owned it for 4 years now and have had to spend over 2,000 dollars on repairs, which included brakes ( twice) the engine went. Both widows will not roll down possible electrical problem. Needless to say i am now buying a new car.
Sponsored cars related to the Scoupe
Related Used 1992 Hyundai Scoupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner