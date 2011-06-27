Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Santa Fe SUV
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,672*
Total Cash Price
$21,219
SE Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,256*
Total Cash Price
$28,500
Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,694*
Total Cash Price
$29,332
SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,953*
Total Cash Price
$20,803
Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,615*
Total Cash Price
$28,708
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,391*
Total Cash Price
$21,635
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,132*
Total Cash Price
$30,164
SE Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,953*
Total Cash Price
$20,803
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe SUV Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$801
|$824
|$850
|$875
|$4,127
|Maintenance
|$355
|$1,635
|$876
|$1,276
|$1,968
|$6,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,152
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,319
|Financing
|$1,141
|$918
|$679
|$424
|$154
|$3,317
|Depreciation
|$4,696
|$2,119
|$1,864
|$1,652
|$1,483
|$11,814
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,666
|$7,718
|$6,237
|$6,317
|$6,734
|$36,672
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe SUV SE Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,543
|Maintenance
|$477
|$2,196
|$1,177
|$1,714
|$2,643
|$8,206
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,547
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,771
|Financing
|$1,533
|$1,233
|$912
|$570
|$207
|$4,455
|Depreciation
|$6,307
|$2,845
|$2,503
|$2,219
|$1,992
|$15,867
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,982
|$10,367
|$8,378
|$8,484
|$9,045
|$49,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$491
|$2,260
|$1,211
|$1,764
|$2,720
|$8,446
|Repairs
|$0
|$849
|$434
|$533
|$656
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,592
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,823
|Financing
|$1,578
|$1,269
|$939
|$587
|$213
|$4,585
|Depreciation
|$6,492
|$2,929
|$2,576
|$2,284
|$2,050
|$16,331
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,361
|$10,669
|$8,622
|$8,732
|$9,309
|$50,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe SUV SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$858
|$4,046
|Maintenance
|$348
|$1,603
|$859
|$1,251
|$1,929
|$5,990
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,129
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,293
|Financing
|$1,119
|$900
|$666
|$416
|$151
|$3,252
|Depreciation
|$4,604
|$2,077
|$1,827
|$1,620
|$1,454
|$11,582
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,476
|$7,567
|$6,115
|$6,193
|$6,602
|$35,953
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe SUV Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$5,583
|Maintenance
|$480
|$2,212
|$1,185
|$1,726
|$2,662
|$8,266
|Repairs
|$0
|$831
|$425
|$522
|$642
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,558
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,784
|Financing
|$1,544
|$1,242
|$919
|$574
|$208
|$4,488
|Depreciation
|$6,354
|$2,866
|$2,521
|$2,236
|$2,007
|$15,983
|Fuel
|$2,089
|$2,151
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$2,352
|$11,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,077
|$10,442
|$8,439
|$8,546
|$9,111
|$49,615
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$4,208
|Maintenance
|$362
|$1,667
|$893
|$1,301
|$2,006
|$6,230
|Repairs
|$0
|$626
|$320
|$393
|$484
|$1,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,174
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,345
|Financing
|$1,164
|$936
|$693
|$433
|$157
|$3,382
|Depreciation
|$4,788
|$2,160
|$1,900
|$1,685
|$1,512
|$12,045
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,855
|$7,870
|$6,360
|$6,441
|$6,866
|$37,391
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$5,867
|Maintenance
|$505
|$2,324
|$1,246
|$1,814
|$2,797
|$8,686
|Repairs
|$0
|$873
|$447
|$548
|$674
|$2,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,637
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,875
|Financing
|$1,623
|$1,305
|$966
|$603
|$219
|$4,715
|Depreciation
|$6,676
|$3,012
|$2,649
|$2,349
|$2,108
|$16,794
|Fuel
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,329
|$2,398
|$2,471
|$11,654
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,740
|$10,972
|$8,867
|$8,980
|$9,573
|$52,132
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe SUV SE Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$858
|$4,046
|Maintenance
|$348
|$1,603
|$859
|$1,251
|$1,929
|$5,990
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,129
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,293
|Financing
|$1,119
|$900
|$666
|$416
|$151
|$3,252
|Depreciation
|$4,604
|$2,077
|$1,827
|$1,620
|$1,454
|$11,582
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,476
|$7,567
|$6,115
|$6,193
|$6,602
|$35,953
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Santa Fe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe in Virginia is:not available
