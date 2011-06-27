Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Consumer Reviews

My 2015 vs. My 2016 Limited Ultimate Santa Fe R Bramel , 04/08/2016 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 72 of 73 people found this review helpful My 2015 saved us during a massive accident. An 85 year old man had his second accident of the day by pulling across out multilane divided highway at just the wrong time. We hit him at something less than the 60 mph limit and both my wife and I walked away from out totaled Santa Fe. The airbags worked so well that I didn't even have bruise marks from my glasses. The only downside is that Hyundai, and everybody else, I suppose, puts the horn button on top of the steering wheel airbag. I wonder how many other people suffer my injury: my hand-on-the-horn got blown back into my chest. It took almost two months for the pain to fully subside, and another month for my hand to regain most of its strength. Tow rating was important to me. If you buy the PIO (port installed option) trailer hitch package, the Santa Fe Limited (and SE) have a 5000 lb tow rating. According to the owner's manual, even with an aftermarket hitch it is only rated for 2000 lbs. After the accident, even though the force of our connected travel trailer impact bent the "stinger" 90 degrees into the bumper, but the Hyundai hitch structure seemed undamaged. The impact was so severe that even the trailer was totaled. After the accident we had time to reflect on a replacement car. We felt so well protected by the car and had enjoyed all the features of the Ultimate package that we got the identical car in the 2016. Right away, both of us independently thought the 2016 was substantially quieter; I think they've added insulation and maybe fine tuned the suspension. I've seen a lot of negative comment about the third row seating. With the SE bench seat it might be a problem, but with the Limited's captains chairs it isn't much of a deal to get into the third row. Just for grins, my wife and I let our daughter and her 6' 5" husband drive and we rode in the third row for a six hour day trip. Grandsons in the middle. We're both 70 y/o and it was perfectly comfortable. Having the panoramic sun roof almost reach the third row makes it much nicer. My biggest complaint is that Hyundai hasn't incorporated Apple's Carplay into the display system. The existing nav system is nice, but not as good as Google Maps or Apple Maps, plus I have to pay an annual $50 fee to Sirius just to get traffic information incorporated into the nav system. Carplay was supposed to begin showing up in another Hyundai model in 2015 so I figured the 2016 would definitely have it: Wrong! The BlueLink "turn by turn guidance", which is $100/ year is not compatible with the navigation system. Go figure. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Love my 2016 Limited Ultimate AWD! MH , 01/14/2016 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 38 of 43 people found this review helpful "We traded in our 2014 Santa Fe Sport for the bigger 2016 Santa Fe. We love the Ultimate package.. it has everything we could ever want...with bang for the buck.We shopped for the Kia Sorento, Honda Pilot,Nissan Pathfinder and going back to Hyundai was a no brainer. We spent about 10k less than similar cars with similar packages. Owning a Hyundai today is definitely not owning a Hyundai 10 years ago..they are doing an awesome job of keeping up with the competition. I mostly drive around my kids with it..they absolutely love the captains chairs.Going grocery shopping is easy with the automatic gate lift. The navigation is easy to use. Having the AWD has been awesome in the snow. As for reliability.. My old 2014 Santa Fe Sport only went to the dealer for oil changes..never had a problem with it.. so I am very confident with this one. We have gotten many compliments on it's looks. Still going strong! I still love everything about it. It has only gone to the dealership for oil changes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Style, Comfort, And Afordability tim bana , 12/05/2015 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 36 of 41 people found this review helpful Purchased new 2016 Santa Fe SE AWD 8/31/15. Added on the Premium Package which offers numerous features. Ride is very comfortable with 19" tires and very positive steering. This is my first SUV, but searched the market place comparing it to other SUVs with options, price, dependability, and warranty. The Santa Fe had them beat. The 3rd seat is really for the grand kids. The V-6 has plenty of power for expressway entry and for passing. I have heated seats and wanted air cooled seats, but Hyundai has them with an additional package including a Panoramic Roof which I didn't want or need. I wish they bundle the heated/ cooled together. I took a road trip and put on 5,000 miles (averaging 26mph could be better) with no problem. During the trip stopped in El Paso Texas for an oil change. The dealer treated me very well like I was a local resident. They knew I was from another state, but that didn't matter. Hyundai has a good thing going for themselves. Time will tell how well they back their warranties. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This SUV is a "Keeper" for sure! Doug Brown , 04/06/2017 Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is a good looking, roomy, well appointed SUV with plenty of room for "cargo" and passengers. The two front seats are extremely comfortable...the back seats are nice and roomy but not as plush as the front seats (fold down seats never are no matter what you buy) and the third row is fine for a couple or 3 kids..adults should drive a second car if it comes down to it. I LOVE the car...it's got 290 HP with the 6 cylinder..runs smooth and strong...power to spare if you need it. My grandson is a baseball catcher and we go to Travel Ball tournaments all over the place and have enough space in the back for his humongous catcher's bag, a cooler, folding chairs, a tent, and luggage for 4 on overnight trips. I've got 56,500 miles on it with NO problems...tires Just replaced at 56,000 miles, a week ago...Smooth ride, easy to enter and exit even at age 72.. and I plan to keep this one! ONLY glitch is the automatic rear hatch! Sometimes it will raise up and then when you reach inside you will hear the beep that it is coming back DOWN. It’s dangerous as people have hit their heads on it. I’ve been unable to get them to fix it and have been unable to get them to disable it and make it “manual only”, which would be safer at least. If you look this up on the internet, it is an often reported problem by scads of other owners. You have to just wait a few moments once it’s open to make sure it’s going to stay open before sticking your head inside. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse