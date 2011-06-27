Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Santa Fe SUV
Limited w/Saddle Interior 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,180*
Total Cash Price
$15,961
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,565*
Total Cash Price
$21,438
GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,866*
Total Cash Price
$22,064
GLS 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,529*
Total Cash Price
$15,648
Limited w/Saddle Interior 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,890*
Total Cash Price
$21,594
Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,830*
Total Cash Price
$16,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Santa Fe SUV Limited w/Saddle Interior 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$4,063
|Maintenance
|$856
|$1,247
|$352
|$1,785
|$1,513
|$5,753
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$878
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,046
|Financing
|$859
|$690
|$511
|$320
|$115
|$2,495
|Depreciation
|$4,070
|$1,611
|$1,417
|$1,257
|$1,127
|$9,481
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,274
|$6,336
|$5,220
|$6,483
|$5,866
|$33,180
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$5,457
|Maintenance
|$1,149
|$1,676
|$473
|$2,398
|$2,032
|$7,727
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,180
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,404
|Financing
|$1,154
|$926
|$686
|$430
|$155
|$3,351
|Depreciation
|$5,466
|$2,163
|$1,903
|$1,688
|$1,514
|$12,734
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,456
|$8,510
|$7,012
|$8,708
|$7,879
|$44,565
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Santa Fe SUV GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$5,616
|Maintenance
|$1,183
|$1,724
|$486
|$2,468
|$2,091
|$7,952
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,214
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,445
|Financing
|$1,187
|$953
|$706
|$443
|$159
|$3,449
|Depreciation
|$5,626
|$2,226
|$1,958
|$1,737
|$1,558
|$13,106
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,820
|$8,759
|$7,216
|$8,962
|$8,109
|$45,866
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Santa Fe SUV GLS 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$3,983
|Maintenance
|$839
|$1,223
|$345
|$1,750
|$1,483
|$5,640
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$861
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,025
|Financing
|$842
|$676
|$501
|$314
|$113
|$2,446
|Depreciation
|$3,990
|$1,579
|$1,389
|$1,232
|$1,105
|$9,295
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,092
|$6,212
|$5,118
|$6,356
|$5,751
|$32,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Santa Fe SUV Limited w/Saddle Interior 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$1,132
|$1,165
|$5,497
|Maintenance
|$1,158
|$1,688
|$476
|$2,415
|$2,047
|$7,783
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,188
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,415
|Financing
|$1,162
|$933
|$691
|$433
|$156
|$3,375
|Depreciation
|$5,506
|$2,179
|$1,917
|$1,700
|$1,525
|$12,827
|Fuel
|$2,089
|$2,151
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$2,352
|$11,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,547
|$8,573
|$7,063
|$8,771
|$7,936
|$44,890
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Santa Fe SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$4,142
|Maintenance
|$873
|$1,272
|$359
|$1,820
|$1,542
|$5,866
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$895
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,066
|Financing
|$876
|$703
|$521
|$327
|$118
|$2,544
|Depreciation
|$4,150
|$1,642
|$1,445
|$1,281
|$1,149
|$9,667
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,456
|$6,460
|$5,323
|$6,610
|$5,981
|$33,830
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Santa Fe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe in Virginia is:not available
