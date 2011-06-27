Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Consumer Reviews

Great versatility with good looks! Tj Holder , 02/03/2016 GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful 2010 Sante Fe GLS 2.4L Blue W/Tint Alloy Wheels -- Really enjoy this vehicle. Bought it 3 years ago, used with 36k and in great condition. It hasn't given me a single problem mechanically (I do regular maintenance to be proactive) and has started every single time during these past 3 years no matter the weather. I have recently moved to the country to our farm and it gets used more as a truck these days; pulling, hauling, and carrying two great danes around. It tows a 15ft trailer with 2 ATV's and does it with ease. I would recommend this SUV and the newer models to anyone looking for a "close to luxury on a budget" kind of SUV. If I really didn't need a REAL truck, I would most definitely buy another Santa Fe in the future. **my one complaint** to spite having premium audio, the bass is a little lacking. I like my butt to vibrate. (no pun intended) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No issues when driving in reverse wbito , 05/02/2012 46 of 50 people found this review helpful Always loved the look of the the Santa Fe so when the time came to purchase a new car it was at the top of my list. The added bonus of a top safety rating and comfortable interior sealed the deal. Two years later, after intermittent shifting issues that "could not be replicated" by my dealer, I now have a beautiful car that only moves forward reliably when in neutral  attached to the back of tow truck. Hoping that it's current failure to move at all when in "drive" makes the situation a little easier for the dealership to figure out. Might be worth taking a peak at the transmission this time (?) So far, the only bright side is that I've never had any issues when driving in reverse ;) Report Abuse

Very Good with One Stinking Flaw 702south , 04/30/2012 32 of 35 people found this review helpful A very good dependable vehicle with a couple issues. The ride is nice. Handling is very good. The 3.5 V6 has plenty of power and speed. Fuel mileage is good too. It doesn't feel or look cheap. I have been in comparable Lexus and it is just as nice. Why pay double the price just to drive a Lexus?? It is comfortable except it needs a little more leg room in the drivers area. I feel too close to the pedals. Other cons may be freeway noise at high speeds. The one major flaw is the odor from the A/C that many owners seem to have. Hyundai needs to step up and fix this. Report Abuse

Very Poor Customer and Dealer Service dougjim , 07/24/2013 28 of 32 people found this review helpful Our vehicle is going on 4 yrs, with numerous recalls (and some others issues mentioned). But, the real problem is when you have to deal with a dealer. Our vehicle suddenly has paint bubbling up everywhere from a poor factory paint job. I've never seen a problem like this with any other vehicle we've owned. The dealer was very unhelpful (I'm sure ours isn't the only vehicle with this problem). He downright just didn't want to deal with us. When I emailed Hyundai and told them I was disappointed in their dealer attitude and build quality, their response was a legalistic you're out of warranty response. Never will buy another Hyundai after this. Report Abuse