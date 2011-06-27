Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Consumer Reviews
2009 Santa Fe
This 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe has been an excellent vehicle. My maintenance cost (except for oil changes and air filters and cabin filters which I do myself) has been a total of $900 over 9 years of ownership and that included $600 for tires and $300 for an additional transmission cooler installation and a tow hitch system. It handles fine, brakes well, steering is precise, a/c system has been faultless, still has original brakes at 80000 miles with an educated guess of another 20000 to go before a brake job is necessary. Gas mileage has been average with about 21-22 mpg around town and 25 mpg on interstate type trips. Over all, it is a safe, reliable, dependable, and economical CUV with excellent interior space for 5 people or lots of baggage and gear. Bottom line...Would I buy this vehicle again? In a heartbeat!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
NOT RECOMMENDED
I've had 2 santa fe's, a 2007 and a 2009, both 2.7 v6 engines. the 2007 had numerous engine problems including breaking down on me 300 miles from home on a vacation trip; traded it in for an '09 and a year and a half later it developed a tapping sound in the engine and trying to get it serviced is like pulling teeth. this "rep" has to approve all engine replacement jobs but he apparently can check in whenever he feels like it. after numerous tries to get it fixed, including calling corporate office, my frustration made me trade it in for another brand..it is not worth the aggrevation.I will never buy a hyundai again...buyer beware!!!!!!
Not Happy with the 2009 Santa Fe.
I have been the owner of my 2009 Santa Fe all wheel drive 6 cylinder for approx. 3yrs and I bought it with 38,000 miles. I drive at least 85 miles per day. First: the 09 Santa Fe drives terrible on the highway. It vibrates terribly and upon bring to dealer they said it was possibly tires or rotation was needed. (I put brand new tires on the vehicle at 45K and at 53k & rotate every year) this never fixed the vibration or the poor handling. Dealership told me I guess that's how it drives and there is nothing they can do. Second: my 09 Santa Fe has a horrible sound system that you can't put up over 14 decibels without blowing a speaker. The volume goes well up to 50. All of the speakers have either blown or went out which I have replaced three times with factory speakers and again they are blown. I have a three year old in the car constant so it's not like I'm blaring rap music with the bass at 10+. Horribly annoying and expensive to fix and not covered. Third & most disturbing: my 09 Santa Fe'a gas gauge malfunctioned at 61,000 miles. After filling my gas tank to a range full line I noticed I drove the car to just above a half tank. After turning car back on the gas gauge needle was buried at empty and gas light on. Very nervous immieditely went to get gas. Only took 18$ to fill. Strange which means it's not empty. Thought was a fluke. Drove to work used 1/4 of tank. Turns car back on after work. Read empty again. After filling the car yet again now using only 8$ I knew there was a issue. I brought to dealer they told me it is electrical. Fully serviced the vehicle through Hyundai. At the tune of $184.00. Two days later. Started again. After reading on forums this is a severe issue and souls have a recall. It's the tank sensor. Brought back to dealer. They told me to remove old sensors and put new ones it will cost roughly between 500-1000 dollars. It is not covered under warranty and there is no recall. So much for 100K bumper to bumper warranty. This is a severe issue that can cause death or harm. If you don't make sure to reset your miles and keep an eye on your mileage you can run out of gas. The car may even just shut down at high speeds. I would not advise anyone to buy this suv I'm a former Jeep owner and as soon as I get the money to fix the gauge issue I will be selling ASAP and buying either a new jeep or Subaru. The gas mileage is terrible the car vibrates and you don't know if you have gas. Sounds like a death trap to me. Hyundai is putting people at risk with the above issue and should recall the vehicle to fix for free. DO NOT BUY!! Any Sante fa prior to 2011. They all have the same issue
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ran out of gas !!
Huyndai Santa Fe 2009 model has a faulty fuel indicator.Internet stories say 2007-2013 models share the problem also. How can you drive a car when you don't know if and when you will run out of gas? The USA Hundai and World Hyundai refuse to acknowledge the problem exists even though the internet is full of cases where the fuel gauge doesn't work. The fix is a $500 cost to the owner. Not fair. If a manufacturer won't guarantee that their product is reliable, customers would look elsewhere. We sure will when we buy our next car. Hyundai lists a corporate philosophy on their website. I didn't see anything there about throwing customers under the bus! Bad form !!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Incredibly Expensive to Maintain
This is a car that you should avoid. Every 30,000 miles you are required to get the scheduled maintenance to keep your 100K warranty. That maintenance takes two days and $1500. Top that off with problems with the radio, compass and electric windows and a transmission that wants to surge from a stop and you have a car that is a waste of money. I almost forgot the horrible gas mileage. My 97' GMC Yukon with a V8 got better gas mileage than this lighter SUV with a V6.
Sponsored cars related to the Santa Fe
Related Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster