2019 Hyundai Kona Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Kona SUV
Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,127*
Total Cash Price
$21,168
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,517*
Total Cash Price
$20,753
Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,808*
Total Cash Price
$28,432
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,029*
Total Cash Price
$29,262
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,113*
Total Cash Price
$28,639
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,738*
Total Cash Price
$21,583
Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$44,250*
Total Cash Price
$30,092
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,517*
Total Cash Price
$20,753
Iron Man 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$34,484*
Total Cash Price
$23,451
Iron Man 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,841*
Total Cash Price
$25,734
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Kona SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$684
|$708
|$733
|$759
|$785
|$3,670
|Maintenance
|$437
|$680
|$549
|$1,538
|$1,823
|$5,027
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$894
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,061
|Financing
|$1,138
|$916
|$677
|$424
|$153
|$3,309
|Depreciation
|$4,249
|$1,804
|$1,707
|$2,003
|$1,897
|$11,662
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,483
|$5,264
|$4,856
|$5,948
|$6,576
|$31,127
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Kona SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$671
|$694
|$719
|$744
|$770
|$3,598
|Maintenance
|$428
|$667
|$538
|$1,508
|$1,787
|$4,928
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$876
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,040
|Financing
|$1,116
|$898
|$664
|$416
|$150
|$3,244
|Depreciation
|$4,166
|$1,769
|$1,674
|$1,964
|$1,860
|$11,433
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,317
|$5,161
|$4,761
|$5,831
|$6,447
|$30,517
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Kona SUV Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$919
|$951
|$985
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$4,929
|Maintenance
|$586
|$914
|$737
|$2,066
|$2,448
|$6,751
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,200
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,425
|Financing
|$1,529
|$1,230
|$910
|$570
|$206
|$4,444
|Depreciation
|$5,707
|$2,424
|$2,293
|$2,691
|$2,548
|$15,663
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,394
|$7,071
|$6,523
|$7,988
|$8,832
|$41,808
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Kona SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$979
|$1,014
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$5,073
|Maintenance
|$603
|$940
|$759
|$2,126
|$2,520
|$6,948
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,235
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,466
|Financing
|$1,574
|$1,266
|$936
|$587
|$212
|$4,574
|Depreciation
|$5,874
|$2,494
|$2,360
|$2,769
|$2,623
|$16,121
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,727
|$7,277
|$6,713
|$8,222
|$9,090
|$43,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Kona SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$958
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$4,965
|Maintenance
|$591
|$920
|$742
|$2,081
|$2,466
|$6,801
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$891
|$891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,209
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,435
|Financing
|$1,540
|$1,239
|$916
|$574
|$207
|$4,477
|Depreciation
|$5,749
|$2,441
|$2,310
|$2,710
|$2,567
|$15,778
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,477
|$7,122
|$6,570
|$8,047
|$8,897
|$42,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Kona SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$698
|$722
|$748
|$774
|$801
|$3,742
|Maintenance
|$445
|$694
|$560
|$1,568
|$1,858
|$5,125
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$672
|$672
|Taxes & Fees
|$911
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,082
|Financing
|$1,161
|$934
|$691
|$433
|$156
|$3,374
|Depreciation
|$4,333
|$1,840
|$1,741
|$2,043
|$1,934
|$11,890
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,650
|$5,367
|$4,951
|$6,064
|$6,705
|$31,738
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Kona SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,006
|$1,043
|$1,079
|$1,117
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$621
|$967
|$780
|$2,187
|$2,591
|$7,146
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$937
|$937
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,270
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,508
|Financing
|$1,618
|$1,302
|$963
|$603
|$218
|$4,704
|Depreciation
|$6,041
|$2,565
|$2,427
|$2,848
|$2,697
|$16,578
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,060
|$7,483
|$6,903
|$8,455
|$9,348
|$44,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Kona SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$671
|$694
|$719
|$744
|$770
|$3,598
|Maintenance
|$428
|$667
|$538
|$1,508
|$1,787
|$4,928
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$876
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,040
|Financing
|$1,116
|$898
|$664
|$416
|$150
|$3,244
|Depreciation
|$4,166
|$1,769
|$1,674
|$1,964
|$1,860
|$11,433
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,317
|$5,161
|$4,761
|$5,831
|$6,447
|$30,517
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Kona SUV Iron Man 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$784
|$812
|$841
|$870
|$4,066
|Maintenance
|$484
|$754
|$608
|$1,704
|$2,019
|$5,569
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$730
|$730
|Taxes & Fees
|$990
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,175
|Financing
|$1,261
|$1,015
|$750
|$470
|$169
|$3,666
|Depreciation
|$4,708
|$1,999
|$1,892
|$2,219
|$2,102
|$12,919
|Fuel
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,398
|$5,832
|$5,380
|$6,589
|$7,285
|$34,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Kona SUV Iron Man 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$861
|$892
|$923
|$955
|$4,462
|Maintenance
|$531
|$827
|$667
|$1,870
|$2,216
|$6,111
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$801
|$801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,086
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,290
|Financing
|$1,384
|$1,114
|$823
|$516
|$186
|$4,023
|Depreciation
|$5,166
|$2,194
|$2,076
|$2,435
|$2,306
|$14,177
|Fuel
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$6,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,313
|$6,400
|$5,904
|$7,230
|$7,994
|$37,841
Learn about the 2019 Kona
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Hyundai Kona in Virginia is:not available
