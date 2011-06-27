Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Genesis Sedan
5.0 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,682*
Total Cash Price
$23,579
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,676*
Total Cash Price
$24,051
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,064*
Total Cash Price
$32,303
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Genesis Sedan 5.0 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$5,335
|Maintenance
|$2,297
|$763
|$414
|$2,525
|$3,147
|$9,146
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,278
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,462
|Financing
|$1,268
|$1,020
|$755
|$472
|$171
|$3,686
|Depreciation
|$6,327
|$2,898
|$2,475
|$2,110
|$1,800
|$15,610
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,795
|$8,517
|$7,662
|$9,336
|$9,372
|$49,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Genesis Sedan 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$5,442
|Maintenance
|$2,343
|$778
|$422
|$2,576
|$3,210
|$9,329
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,304
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,491
|Financing
|$1,293
|$1,040
|$770
|$481
|$174
|$3,760
|Depreciation
|$6,454
|$2,956
|$2,525
|$2,152
|$1,836
|$15,922
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,091
|$8,687
|$7,815
|$9,523
|$9,559
|$50,676
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Genesis Sedan 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,377
|$1,418
|$1,460
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$7,309
|Maintenance
|$3,147
|$1,045
|$567
|$3,459
|$4,311
|$12,530
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,751
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,003
|Financing
|$1,737
|$1,397
|$1,034
|$647
|$234
|$5,050
|Depreciation
|$8,668
|$3,970
|$3,391
|$2,891
|$2,466
|$21,386
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,269
|$11,668
|$10,497
|$12,790
|$12,840
|$68,064
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Hyundai Genesis in Virginia is:not available
Legal
