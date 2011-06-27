  1. Home
Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec Consumer Reviews

10 reviews
R Spec Genesis WOW!!

luv2nou2, 02/24/2013
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

429 HP! 429 HP! Unbelievable size engine for this beautiful car! Hyundai engineers out did themselves on the exterior design, moderate pass on interior (what's with the Accent Steering wheel?). Can't complain, you get a lot of stuff for this price! Lexus pfft! MB pfft! BMW pfft! For this price you can't go wrong! Outstanding value! Outstanding Warranty! This car averages about 21 MPG in our first 800 miles? Not bad for 429 HP!! Sound system is INCREDIBLE! 17 speakers put you in another world! Harmon Kaden, Bose & Fender have nothing on this Lexicon system.

Report Abuse

Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec Excellent Car

charlie_r43, 08/19/2012
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have owned my 5.0 R-Spec for 10 months and the car lives up to everything Hyundai said the car would be. There are reviews out there giving the car a medicore rating. I completely disagree with them. The interior is well thought out and the leather is of a high quality. All of the instruments and navigation systems are easy to use. The engine is very responsive and will pin your back into the seat when floored. Cornering is improved with the upgraded suspension. Overall the ride is quiet and comfortable. The Genesis is very sporty for a luxury car though it is not a true sports car. The Genesis is more of a luxury car and a muscle car combined. Still makes me smile!

Report Abuse

Five years in the waiting and I chose Genesis

murrman, 10/21/2011
36 of 47 people found this review helpful

For as long as I can remember, my ideal car was going to be a BMW 5 Series, but all that changed with Genesis. After test driving BMW & Lexus, and seriously considering a2012 Dodge SRT8 Charger I went with the Genesis 5.0. The 550i was in the mid $60K, and although the SRT8 was tempting the 2012 R-Spec had the entire package I was looking for, especially since I opted for the Bridgestone summer tires. The ride is moderately harsh but I live in SW FL and our roads are pristine, and coming out of a '08 Sonata Limited I welcome the cornering ability. No company can beat Hyundai's warranty, reliability, and service. I'm 100% satisfied although I think the R-Spec should've included an iPod.

Report Abuse

Awesome Car

jenniferkay, 05/09/2012
13 of 26 people found this review helpful

I drove this car for the first time and it is amazing....I LOVE IT....

Report Abuse

What an amazing car

mheib, 01/19/2013
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

After owning everything from BMW, Lexus, Porsche, and Jags I must admit this is one of the finest of them all. Power, poise, comfort, and value.

Report Abuse
