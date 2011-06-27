  1. Home
Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Genesis Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212421
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg21/30 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/464.4 mi.361.2/516.0 mi.292.4/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG212421
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Torque275 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm275 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm275 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower274 hp @ 6000 rpm274 hp @ 6000 rpm274 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Option Group 01yesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
170 watts stereo outputyesyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesno
6 total speakersyesyesno
diversity antennanonoyes
Infinity premium brand speakersnonoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radiononoyes
360 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
10 total speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
keyless ignitionnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Matyesyesyes
iPod Cableyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.44.1 in.44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
clothyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
leather/clothnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Rear head room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.49.2 in.49.2 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.30.3 in.30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Rear Lip Spoileryesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Front track63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Curb weight3424 lbs.3362 lbs.3424 lbs.
Gross weight4343 lbs.4299 lbs.4343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.10.0 cu.ft.10.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.0.32 cd.0.32 cd.
Length182.3 in.182.3 in.182.3 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
EPA interior volume98.8 cu.ft.98.8 cu.ft.98.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width73.4 in.73.4 in.73.4 in.
Rear track63.6 in.63.6 in.63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Exterior Colors
  • Tsukuba Red
  • Monaco White
  • Becketts Black
  • Circuit Silver
  • Gran Premio Gray
  • Tsukuba Red
  • Monaco White
  • Becketts Black
  • Circuit Silver
  • Gran Premio Gray
  • Catalunya Copper
  • Shoreline Drive Blue
  • Monaco White
  • Becketts Black
  • Circuit Silver
  • Parabolica Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
245/45R18 96V tiresyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,500
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
