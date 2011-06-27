Used 1994 Hyundai Excel Sedan Consumer Reviews

bxlang , 03/13/2003

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Wow!!! I never thought this Hyundai would perform as it has. I purchased my 4-Dr. Sedan GL in '97 when it had 41K miles. It now has 162K and still running strong. It has been reliable and economical. No breakdowns or mechanical failures. If you have a chance to purchase one of these little gems...you won't be disappointed. Cons: Annoying smoking just after starting, catalytic converter smells when engine is really taxed, strong winds really blow you around, the tranny jerks sometimes when shifting (Auto.), and the Market Value does not do this car justice...unless you're on the buying end!!!!