  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Excel
  4. Used 1994 Hyundai Excel
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

1994 Hyundai Excel Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Hyundai Excel for Sale
List Price Estimate
$680 - $1,616
Used Excel for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Four-speed manual dropped from base car in favor of five-speed unit. Base sedan is discontinued. New interior fabrics and wheel covers spruce up the Excel. Air conditioners get CFC-free coolant.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Hyundai Excel.

5(50%)
4(43%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

more than 200,000 km still running
Ruben Pascua,09/09/2008
Man, if you want medium sized sedan this is it. You will never lose if you own one. Gas efficiency? mine runs 18 km/liter of gas.
Good Car
Ben,09/17/2009
If you are in a city, and all you need is to get from point a, to point b, this is definitely a good choice in a car. I use it daily to get to and from school, and I've had no problems. (Ok, A few small problems, nothing major though) There are a few things that could be better (Air unit, Cup Holder), but really this is a great car. I hope to keep it until it stops working!
I miss this car!
Jannes,07/11/2007
I lost it in a fire & I miss it badly. At first I wasn't big on its looks, but I quickly fell in love with it. I did have to do 1 major repair when I replaced the fuel pump. However, as that got the car to reach over 40 mpg I didn't mind! I grew to like not having power steering which at first was a big adjustment. But what amazed me the most was how much stuff I hauled - this car redefines "scrappy" as I moved big recliners, utility tables, garden supplies... you name it, and still got amazing gas mileage. It's the only car where I've been stopped by admirers. One couple said they put over 350K miles on theirs! Excellent car if you're not out for sheer power as it's not the fastest around.
Great little car
crossford,04/21/2002
I bought this car with 19,000 miles on for $5000.00. Know has 90,000 miles. No problems with car. It has more than paid for itself.
See all 14 reviews of the 1994 Hyundai Excel
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Hyundai Excel features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Hyundai Excel

Used 1994 Hyundai Excel Overview

The Used 1994 Hyundai Excel is offered in the following submodels: Excel Hatchback, Excel Sedan. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback, GL 4dr Sedan, and 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Hyundai Excel?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Hyundai Excels are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Hyundai Excel for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Hyundai Excel.

Can't find a used 1994 Hyundai Excels you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Excel for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,443.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,937.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Excel for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $22,559.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,694.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Hyundai Excel?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Excel lease specials

Related Used 1994 Hyundai Excel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles