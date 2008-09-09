Used 1994 Hyundai Excel for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Excel Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Excel searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Excel
  4. Used 1994 Hyundai Excel

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Excel

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Excel
Overall Consumer Rating
4.414 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (43%)
  • 3
    (7%)
more than 200,000 km still running
Ruben Pascua,09/09/2008
Man, if you want medium sized sedan this is it. You will never lose if you own one. Gas efficiency? mine runs 18 km/liter of gas.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Excel
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to