Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,373
|$22,945
|$24,920
|Clean
|$21,018
|$22,565
|$24,492
|Average
|$20,307
|$21,805
|$23,637
|Rough
|$19,596
|$21,045
|$22,783
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,918
|$23,617
|$25,749
|Clean
|$21,554
|$23,226
|$25,308
|Average
|$20,824
|$22,444
|$24,424
|Rough
|$20,095
|$21,661
|$23,541
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,891
|$23,403
|$25,306
|Clean
|$21,527
|$23,016
|$24,872
|Average
|$20,799
|$22,241
|$24,004
|Rough
|$20,070
|$21,466
|$23,136
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,253
|$24,376
|$27,031
|Clean
|$21,883
|$23,973
|$26,567
|Average
|$21,142
|$23,165
|$25,640
|Rough
|$20,402
|$22,358
|$24,713
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,197
|$23,451
|$25,038
|Clean
|$21,828
|$23,063
|$24,608
|Average
|$21,089
|$22,286
|$23,749
|Rough
|$20,351
|$21,510
|$22,890
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,617
|$21,489
|$23,829
|Clean
|$19,290
|$21,133
|$23,421
|Average
|$18,638
|$20,422
|$22,603
|Rough
|$17,985
|$19,710
|$21,786