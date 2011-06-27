  1. Home
2020 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews

29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Had my doubts about the new IVT trans.

Sir Dave, 07/17/2019
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

After a test drive fell in love with the new trans.. With Hyundai's 100k power train warranty, not worried about it being a new design. Hyundai continues to improve sound quality. This is my third elantra & each new vehicle has been a very noticeable improvements years. ( usually trade every 3 or 4 years. In the 2020 model many new safety features have been added from my 2017 edition. Only have a few hundred miles on it so far, will keep you updated as the mileage increases. All three of my Elantras have averaged better than 40 mpg. A real surprise was that Hyundai finally added a REAL horn to this vehicle.👍 👏 😀

Bad Transmission

EBP, 03/22/2020
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Transmission failed at 3500 miles and had to be completely replaced (took over 2 weeks but was covered by warranty). Now at 6500 miles it is happening again and I was essentially told I would have to pay or wait for it to completely fail again. If it does, I will be contacting a lawyer about lemon laws. I need a reliable car and can't afford to rent a car for two weeks every three months.

Love my 2020 Elantra

Tkbk, 11/16/2019
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Drove a 2017 Elantra Ltd for 2+ years, then thought I needed a bigger vehicle and bought a 2019 Toyota Rav 4. Traded that in after 3 months for a 2020 Elantra. Love this car. Love the way it handles, love the gas mileage, the seats, the way it looks, the onboard gps, the sound system. Love the color(red). I smile every time I get in the car. Zippy car and fun to drive. It is the ultimate.

2020 ELANTRA VALUE IS SURPRISING!

Analicia, 09/20/2019
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
20 of 22 people found this review helpful

Although I am usually a crossover kind of diver I decided to give the 2020 Elantra a go. I was not disappointed. I went with the Value due to the sunroof! I sacrificed a few things for it but in the end I can not say enough great things about this car. Gas mileage is great, ride is smooth. I enjoy that I have 3 different modes to drive in, Smart, normal and sport. I feel as if it has plenty of space in the back for kids and adults. The display is easy to use and the apple car play is fantastic. The lane assistance was surprising to test out. Doesn't read lanes so well in rain, but that is to be expected right? Although I didn't get the infinity sound system I still find that my sound is great, I'm a rocker and like my music LOUD! I have only put a couple hundred miles on it in the last week that I have owned it, but I would recommend it to many commuters and honestly single families. I have owned two other Hyundai's and have not been disappointed thus far. Their warranties are truly the best.

Wonderful car!

No, 09/20/2019
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
14 of 17 people found this review helpful

Gorgeous exterior and interior. Such a great value for all the features it has. Makes you feel very safe. Freehold Hyundai was amazing through the process. Jonnie, T, and Cary were all great!

