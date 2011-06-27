Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Can NOT reccomend this car veevolt , 03/20/2013 31 of 34 people found this review helpful I hope a ton of people read Edmunds reviews and will not be lured in by Hynundais pleasing designs and high option content. I see there are others here that are dissapointed! I had TWO 2012 Elantras, the first one bought back due a intermitent "no start" problem that the dealership cound not fix. We had car #1 for about 3 months. Car #2 has suffered from several stall outs, this happens in the City, or on the Highway. My bluetooth has never worked right, cruise control worked when it wanted to, had a clunk in the front suspension from 8k miles, the engine developed a nasty ticking sound at idle, and of course the fuel mileage, I've seen best 28 mpg while drafting a semi in Montana. avg is 25 Report Abuse

2012 Elantra Limited - Fantastic Value mrbill1950 , 10/02/2011 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Traded in my 2006 Caddy STS (the money pit) last Friday for a 2012 Elantra Limited with all the bells and whistles. Things I love: push button start; nav system; great radio with XM, backup camera, etc. All the things that made the Caddy special are here in the Elantra. What's missing - climate control AC, power seats. I can live without both. The one thing that bothers me - when I opened the trunk and lifted the floor I found NO SPARE TIRE - just a compressor and a bottle of tire sealant. This I'm not happy about. The car drives well, and I don't think that there's anymore road noise than in the Caddy. Nice peppy engine, great brakes, but rather numb steering. Report Abuse

No buyers remorse!! topoerman , 09/12/2011 21 of 23 people found this review helpful We put our first 1000 miles on our 2012 Elantra GLS after downsizing from a 2007 Sonata LTD. No regrets yet. The interior space is comparable to the Sonata giving me plenty of leg and head room for my 6'2" frame. Back seat space comfortably accommodates 2 adults. The new 148 hp 4 cylinder has plenty of pop and the 6 speed transmission operates smoothly. The eye-catching design is a real head turner. We did get the preferred package which adds a few extras. After reading a few reviews, I was concerned about the gas mileage being overstated, but we recently got over 41 mpg on a road trip and average about 36-38 on our first 3 tanks of gas. This is according to the on board avg indicator. Report Abuse

Did Hyundai Provide Me Great Customer Service? Disappointed , 07/17/2016 GLS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 38 of 43 people found this review helpful Hyundai’s safety recall Campaign 137 was on the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system, which may have caused my car accident with my 2012 Hyundai Elantra. I called the Hyundai Recall Campaign Center several times about my case. Many of the reps I spoke with either provided wrong information, inaccurate timeframes for supervisors to call me back, denied my request to speak to a supervisor, or hung up on me. National Customer Care Rep Larry Bane managed my case. He refused my request to have my car tested in post-accident condition. During an oil change visit at my local Hyundai dealer, a service advisor recommended replacing my car’s yaw-rate sensor (the key component to the ESC system), and I approved. More than five weeks later, Larry Bane’s first conclusion letter said, “Unfortunately, we were unable to inspect your vehicle in its post-accident condition since it had already been repaired.” The message ended by saying, “We believe your vehicle operated according to its design in the accident.” The following week Larry Bane sent a second conclusion letter. This letter stated, “We have re-reviewed all of the available information regarding your accident, as well as the points raised in your most recent correspondence. Based on all of the available information, we continue to believe that our previous response is accurate and that your accident did not involve a product defect. With respect to the recall referenced in your correspondence (Recall 137), we do not believe that the condition that the recall seeks to address was present or caused your accident.” Larry Bane’s supervisor Chris said, “We pride ourselves in customer service and delivering excellence to each and every person.” However, he said the decision on my case was already made, and there was nothing else he could do for me. Then he added, “I’m trying to be really honest with you. I’m in the business for helping people, and I want to make sure that I’m doing my part to make us close any gaps and make the process as smooth as possible for you, and unfortunately I don’t make any of those decisions.” I asked him to clarify Hyundai’s conclusion letters. He simply said, “That was the decision they made.” Then I called the Hyundai Recall Campaign Center and spoke with supervisor Ethan. He suggested that “someone that doesn’t know how to write out a letter” could have composed the conclusion letters. Ethan concluded, “Honestly, those letters just sound ridiculous.” I wrote a letter to Dave Zuchowski, the CEO of Hyundai Motor America. He didn’t address my customer service experiences or answer why Hyundai didn’t want to test my car in post-accident condition. He said, “We continue to believe that our previous response is accurate and that your accident did not involve a product defect.” Do you think Hyundai was correct in refusing my request to test my car with the same yaw-rate sensor and ESC system at the time of the accident as part of the recall? Do you think Hyundai provided me great customer service? Do you think my next car should be a Hyundai? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse