Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Basic commute Kalyan C Jagarlamudi , 10/25/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful The car is a reliable, spacious and economical mode of transport. It is no looker and the interiors are dull and grey. Build quality is at par with industry average but surprisingly the car does not feel tinny. The 4 cylinder is very smooth but gets buzzy at high revs and power delivery is linear as expected from a compact sedan with economy in mind. The ride is neither too harsh nor too plush. It is somewhere in between. Handling is abysmal in tight turns though the steering is well weighted. Fuel economy is good. All electricals work seamlessly. It is very reliable and starts at the first crank every time. Cheap to own and run as well. Overall a perfect car on a shoe-string budget!

Great car Kevin , 11/30/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful My wife bought this car used in 2006 after her 1999 Elantra was totaled. It had about 35,000 miles on it and we put another 85,000 on it. I put new brake pads on it one time, new plugs twice, changed the oil every 3 to 5000 miles, and we went through 1 and a half sets of tires. This car was super reliable and I would still be driving it at 120,000 miles if it had not been totaled recently. I have no doubt that this car would have made it to 200,000 or more miles. Was hit twice at high speed on a rainy day on HWY 210 and I walked away with no major injuries.

Great MPG/Great Bang for the Buck rkovach51 , 12/18/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Love it.I bought my 2003 Elantra 5-speed manual w/35,000 miles in March 2003 from the dealership; have 7000 more miles on it. (Hyundai is THE benchmark for customer service in this market!!!). I get 31+ mpg city/hwy and 33+ mpg on freeway travel from Chicago to Northern Ohio at 75+ mph. Great car! Room enough for the single person or small family; great handling; heater brings up good heat in cold weather within 1/2 mile or so; front SIDE airbags. A little noisy in the manual 5-speed. Runs remarkably smooth on mid-priced tires (Barum Tires). Caution: It does take a crowbar and body builder to yank the tire off the wheel! I would buy a new (and now larger) Elantra in a heartbeat. Enjoy.

Great Car Great Price kccoflbp , 06/01/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought used in 2008 with 26,000 miles for 5200 dollars. Still own it and love it today. Now has 126,000 miles and running strong. The only maintenance we have done is regular oil changes and timing belt change at 70,000 miles. Averaging 35 miles per gallon.