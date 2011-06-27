Used 1999 Hyundai Elantra Wagon Consumer Reviews

Enjoying this car after 11 years gloryglo , 10/22/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car when Hyundai just started giving their 100,000 mile warranty after having some bad reviews previously. My choice was between a Honda Civic, which I had before and the Hyundai Elantra wagon which was 2000 less in price with only a 3 year warranty. I took a chance and bought the Hyundai. (both choices were manual shift which I always drive). I made the right choice and have been very happy with this car. I do all short trips, no highway driving. I just had to replace the clutch at 45,000. My first big expense. It now drives like a new car. very peppy! All other repairs have been normal wear and tear. Oil changes only $10 at dealership. I'm happy! Report Abuse

GREAT CAR - CAN'T BEAT IT FOR THE $$! METOO , 07/18/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My husband bought me my little red wagon (same as in the photo actually!) in Aug. of 1999. Parts that we have replaced were all past the normal wear mark and we have done NO major repairs at approx. 36000 miles. Great warranty, roadside assistance, great price. Actually recommended the car to my mom and she purchased a 2001 Elantra sedan-what more can I say?? Next - I want the Sonata! Report Abuse

Evaluation of 1999 Hyundai Elantra Wagon Judy Maxwell , 03/04/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I like the body, the roominess, and the convenient style of the hatchback. It gets around and it is easy to maneuver. It gets good gas mileage and is easy to park because of the size. I think it is undervalued in the blue book. Report Abuse

I love it! aha , 04/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had this car for just over 2 years and no problems at all-- I love it! I had intended to buy a used Jetta, but this car stole my heart and I still love to drive it. It's definitely a lot of car for the price. 5 adults fit comfortably, with plenty of room for cargo as well. Report Abuse