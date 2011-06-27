Used 1996 Hyundai Elantra Wagon Consumer Reviews
96 Elantra Wagon
Overall the vehicle performed well. It was reasonable on gas. It seemed to require more brake maintence than normal. The extended warranty was worth the cost as several items needed to be replaced before 75,000 Scheduled regular maintenance by Hyundai is pricey, especially the timing belt. The Dealer fixed items at no charge that were no longer under warranty for Good- Will. I would recommend the purchase of an Elantra if you get rebates and a good price.
A great little car for the money!
I bought my 1996 Hyundai Elantra GLS wagon used (in 2008), with 117,000 miles on it. Since I wanted a white paint exterior, I really had to search a bit until I found one (in Arizona). I've put about 3000 miles on it so far and it has performed like a champ. Lots of room for myself, wife, and two large dogs. Well appointed, comfortable, with excellent cooling/heating capabilities and superb 360 degree visibility, I soon grew quite fond of this modest but sturdy little Korean automobile. With excellent fuel economy (27-30 mpg average for both city and highway), it's really the frugal person's Honda Civic: high quality for low cost. I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a good used car!
A very economical, fun little vehicle!
Bought my 1996 white Elantra GLS wagon from an Arizona dealer. It had 118,000 miles on it and was in excellent overall condition (well maintained by a NASA engineer) at the time. I have been quite pleased with this vehicle. Fuel economy excellent (30+ mpg) and reliability solid. Only problem I had was with the 'check engine light' coming on, but adjustment at the local Hyundai dealer resolved that and the car passed California emissions tests quite easily. The car's great fun, handles well, and extremely practical for passenger or cargo use. A few squeaks due to age, but they just add personality to what has proven to be a very satisfactory purchase. I'd buy another Hyundai in future!
hyundai eval
This little vehicle ssurprised me as being an off-brand, I was a little skeptical. However, I really liked the styling & the price range for a second run around town car. It gets over 400 miles to a tank & is spacious for all my cargo needs.
