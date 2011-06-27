Used 1995 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Very reliable
Never thought I'd drive a Hyundai. Wife bought new before we married. Been the most reliable car I've owned in 25 yrs, including Hondas, etc. Only major issue has been replacing the front wheel bearings 3 times (twice under warrenty). Has the usual list of TSB's issues on the transmission but it has not broken. Besides the hard shifting and occasional engine hesitations, been a great car.
Long lasting
I have a 1995 Hyundai Elantra. This car has lasted longer than any car that I have ever had. My husband keeps up the regular maintenance and oil changes. It takes off like a jet and is a smooth ride even after 14 years. The only problem that we have had is the gear shift sticking and the door handles needing repair. When taking off this car leaves the others in the dust!
one lemon
This car is one lemon. The previous owner an old retiered school teacher had to replace the transmission under warrenty at 17000 miles. I bought the car with 50000 miles and I have had to replace the rear axel bushings,shocks an struts,check engine sensor,catalitic converter,o2 sensor,spark plug coil and now at 85000miles the transmission needs to be replaced for a second time and a break job. On the positive note the car always starts even in the cold and for a small car it's roomy and fairly comfortable.
Excellent car
good car worth a test drive and for its money you cant get anything better so go and grab the keys
good car
The only problem I've ever had with it is the trim panels, the buttons that hold the door panels kept comming off. Fun to drive only mechanical problems were brake pad replacements, head light replaced, new tires. I bought it as a second car for local travel, and ended up taking it on a couple crosscounty trips. Would buy from again.
