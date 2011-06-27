Used 2010 Hyundai Azera Consumer Reviews
This car can't be under $28000.00
Had this car for past 4 month. and the car drives like it my wife's LS430. I love the handling and ride quality. But best thing about this car is it only cost me 1/2 of my wife's car. PRICE! It's like Korean, it takes over every thing. TV,DVD,washer, almost every thing at our house is Korean company (Samsung or LG). Bottom line is Hyundai finally got it right and I"m sold.
Azera junk!
I sent a review the other day and I have since heard from Hyundai customer service. Nothing has changed. They still sell junk and call it quality. The selling dealer is no better. I will not buy another or even keep this one. Bad tires ( Michelin ) terrible ride. Road noise is terrible. Don`t forget you do not need Miller Hyundai in vestal New York. And you do not need a Hyundai from anywhere.
Looks Great, But.....
This is a great looking car. Performance is very adequate. However, the ride is horrible. I don't know why some peeps find the ride so good. Mine is like a buckboard. The rear suspension is so rough till I cringe every time I hit any bump. This car feels EVERY expansion joint on an Interstate. I don't know if I'd buy another one at this point. It would have to be a vast improvement, otherwise I'll stick to my wonderful and dependable Toyotas.
Michelin tires
The tires on this car are very noisy. The car rides very roughly. Next time maybe try a sonata.
Real value
Bought the black on black. Looks very good inside and out. Drives like a very high-end luxury car. I am very satisfied with my purchase at less than $26,000. Unfortunately, I already got two small scratches down to the metal. I don't know if it's the paint quality or just fate. Seats are very plush at first, but I found I needed to shift my weight around after about an hour of driving to be comfortable. I don't recall doing this in other cars.
