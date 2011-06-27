2019 Hyundai Accent Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Accent Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,829*
Total Cash Price
$15,448
Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,035*
Total Cash Price
$20,749
SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,087*
Total Cash Price
$21,354
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,303*
Total Cash Price
$15,145
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$785
|$813
|$842
|$871
|$4,070
|Maintenance
|$299
|$500
|$380
|$874
|$1,268
|$3,321
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$665
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$832
|Financing
|$831
|$668
|$494
|$310
|$111
|$2,414
|Depreciation
|$3,894
|$1,522
|$1,440
|$1,691
|$1,601
|$10,149
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,462
|$4,561
|$4,245
|$4,866
|$5,694
|$26,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Accent Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$1,092
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$5,466
|Maintenance
|$401
|$671
|$511
|$1,174
|$1,703
|$4,461
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$893
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,118
|Financing
|$1,117
|$897
|$663
|$416
|$149
|$3,243
|Depreciation
|$5,231
|$2,044
|$1,934
|$2,271
|$2,151
|$13,632
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,023
|$6,127
|$5,702
|$6,536
|$7,647
|$36,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Accent Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,124
|$1,163
|$1,204
|$5,626
|Maintenance
|$413
|$691
|$526
|$1,208
|$1,753
|$4,591
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,151
|Financing
|$1,149
|$924
|$682
|$429
|$154
|$3,337
|Depreciation
|$5,383
|$2,104
|$1,991
|$2,338
|$2,214
|$14,030
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,316
|$6,306
|$5,868
|$6,727
|$7,871
|$37,087
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$770
|$797
|$825
|$854
|$3,990
|Maintenance
|$293
|$490
|$373
|$857
|$1,243
|$3,256
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$652
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$816
|Financing
|$815
|$655
|$484
|$304
|$109
|$2,367
|Depreciation
|$3,818
|$1,492
|$1,412
|$1,658
|$1,570
|$9,950
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,316
|$4,472
|$4,162
|$4,771
|$5,582
|$26,303
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
