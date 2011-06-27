Used 2017 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews

This is my first new car and I love it! I have had absolutely zero buyer's remorse. Previously I was driving a 1995 Nissan Altima, so this car is a huge improvement in every way possible. I live in a rural area and commute to work so I wanted something with good fuel economy, great night time visibility, and something I feel safe driving. The Accent exceeded all of my expectations. I am averaging 40 mpg! I've driven over the mountain pass recently and averaged 41 mpg! The steering is fantastic and I love driving through traffic circles and winding roads. The interior feels huge when you're inside the car and I can haul so much that I'm still shocked by the cargo space! The headlights are amazing, I feel like I have a really clear view of what's happening on and off the road around me. I love the Bluetooth capabilities, I am constantly playing music from my phone and love that I can safely answer phone calls. Even the color and appearance of the car is enjoyable. I opted for red because I wanted a bright color so my car wouldn't blend in with the background of rural driving. The dealership has contacted me multiple times to ask how I'm enjoying the car and I have no complaints. This is by no means a luxury vehicle and I've seen plenty of reviews complaining about the lack of features. This is a very basic vehicle by today's standards but if you've been driving an old rust bucket this car is a dream.

Chris P , 04/20/2019 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)

8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2017 Hyundai Accent Sport Hatchback a few days ago, with 8900 miles on it. Let’s be clear about something: this isn’t a hot-hatch. But it isn’t advertised as such. The performance I’m getting out of it thus far (ECO mode off) is surprisingly good. The shifting and gear-selection by the automatic gearbox is smooth and controlled. I’ve had the air conditioning on the whole time I’ve had the car and it doesn’t seem to blink at this. My old Ford Escort would roll over and painfully wallow into acceleration with the AC enabled. The great: - Far more comfortable than expected. It’s an econobox A-B car. The front seat is supposed to be a nightmare. I haven’t found it to be terrible at all. - Smooth shifting, great gearbox. A 6-speed automatic is better than anything I’ve ever had and is very smooth. - Oddly enough, features. This car came with every feature except a sunroof and seat-warmers. I still haven’t worked my way through them all. I flag this as “odd,” because it’s an econobox. It should have a speedometer, a flimsy gas-gauge, a tinny radio, and that’s it. - Feels solidly-built. When I shut the door, it goes “thunk.” Not the ultra-overbuilt “thud” of an older Mercedes or Audi, but certainly not the “tink” I’d expect of a car in its class. The good: - Fuel consumption. It’s not bad. I’ve been driving with ECO mode off, and this model has performance tires (190/50 16R), but I’m sure I can get mid-30s out of the car under this configuration. I could likely get mid-40s if I put on tiny tires and turned on ECO mode, but I bought this as a fun commuter car rather than a “get in and hate myself for a half-hour at a time” commuter. - Instrumentation. Layout is as it should be. I have the sport hatch with fog lamps, so the left and right stalks are LOADED with controls. Even so, the layout is mostly-intuitive, with the most awkward bit coming in me wanting to pair my phone (something I’ve never done with a car before). - Lighting. Headlights are bright and seem to give me a lot of detail, taillights seem bright and are certainly impossible to miss. And the side mirrors have indicator lights on them, so it is obvious to other cars when I’m going to make a move. Interior panel lighting is pretty good. It’s blue, which isn’t ideal for night-vision, but it’s not SUPER INTENSITY LED BLUE at least, so I found it unobtrusive when I drove for the first time at night last night. - Brakes. Discs all-round, with the front discs ventilated. Best brakes I’ve ever had on a car and stopping feels VERY secure and controlled, with no wheel-hop or fade/pull. The so-so: - It’s true what they say. Visibility out the back window is not great. Not even “good.” I’m going to pull my rear headrests and stow them in the cargo space unless I’m carrying someone in the back. I use my mirrors anyway, but this is a car that MANDATES this behavior. And with no backup camera, it can be a bit dicey at times to back out of a parking spot. The bad: - Not even a donut in the back. This was a disappointment. No jack, no stupid dummy-wheel, no lug wrench. In the back, under the cargo floor, there is a wheel-shaped well that contains a can of fix-a-flat. C’mon. Hyundai, charge me another $200, give me another alloy wheel and tire, and eat another 10 cubic inches of storage space! If that would buy me a full-size spare, I’d SO be in.