Used 2017 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
I love my Hyundai Accent
This is my first new car and I love it! I have had absolutely zero buyer's remorse. Previously I was driving a 1995 Nissan Altima, so this car is a huge improvement in every way possible. I live in a rural area and commute to work so I wanted something with good fuel economy, great night time visibility, and something I feel safe driving. The Accent exceeded all of my expectations. I am averaging 40 mpg! I've driven over the mountain pass recently and averaged 41 mpg! The steering is fantastic and I love driving through traffic circles and winding roads. The interior feels huge when you're inside the car and I can haul so much that I'm still shocked by the cargo space! The headlights are amazing, I feel like I have a really clear view of what's happening on and off the road around me. I love the Bluetooth capabilities, I am constantly playing music from my phone and love that I can safely answer phone calls. Even the color and appearance of the car is enjoyable. I opted for red because I wanted a bright color so my car wouldn't blend in with the background of rural driving. The dealership has contacted me multiple times to ask how I'm enjoying the car and I have no complaints. This is by no means a luxury vehicle and I've seen plenty of reviews complaining about the lack of features. This is a very basic vehicle by today's standards but if you've been driving an old rust bucket this car is a dream.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Hyundai Accent for the win!
I love this vehicle! We just drove it for over 300 miles and it only took $25 to fill it back up. It drives amazingly and it's so quiet you sometimes can't even tell if the engine is running. One thing I like is that it has anchor holds for a car seat that our previous car did not. I felt so paranoid because the only thing holding down our 2 year olds carseat was a seatbelt. The anchor holds are so much more secure.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome Bang for the Buck...
Apparently October 2017 is a great time to cut a deal on a brand new Hyundai Accent Sport Hatchback. I leased a 2014 Sonata Limited for 3 years and have a foundation with Hyundai automobiles. I wanted a fuel efficient run around town car and the Accent Sport has exceeded my expectations. The car is literally loaded with every imaginable Sub Compact Options, Safety Features, Entertainment, and Electronics. I test drove the car twice and it was the 2nd test drive that sold me. Comfortable Seat, Sure Footed Ride, Acceptable Road Noise, Adequate Stereo, Fuel Burn Computer, Plenty of Room in the Cockpit for 4 plus Cargo. Alloy Wheels? 4 Wheel Disc Brakes? Steering Wheel Mounted Controls? Bluetooth Hands Free? 30mpg around town? 37mpg HWY? Best Warranty in America today. I paid $13,000 Cash. What's not to like? The ONLY gripe I would pass on is without a Turbo the 1.6L DGI engine requires a healthy amount of pedal to get moving. 3 Driving Modes...Eco, Sport, Normal... Take a Test Drive and decide for yourself. After all, this is a bottom of the line model for Hyundai...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
New to Hyundai
I bought my 2017 Hyundai Accent Sport Hatchback a few days ago, with 8900 miles on it. Let’s be clear about something: this isn’t a hot-hatch. But it isn’t advertised as such. The performance I’m getting out of it thus far (ECO mode off) is surprisingly good. The shifting and gear-selection by the automatic gearbox is smooth and controlled. I’ve had the air conditioning on the whole time I’ve had the car and it doesn’t seem to blink at this. My old Ford Escort would roll over and painfully wallow into acceleration with the AC enabled. The great: - Far more comfortable than expected. It’s an econobox A-B car. The front seat is supposed to be a nightmare. I haven’t found it to be terrible at all. - Smooth shifting, great gearbox. A 6-speed automatic is better than anything I’ve ever had and is very smooth. - Oddly enough, features. This car came with every feature except a sunroof and seat-warmers. I still haven’t worked my way through them all. I flag this as “odd,” because it’s an econobox. It should have a speedometer, a flimsy gas-gauge, a tinny radio, and that’s it. - Feels solidly-built. When I shut the door, it goes “thunk.” Not the ultra-overbuilt “thud” of an older Mercedes or Audi, but certainly not the “tink” I’d expect of a car in its class. The good: - Fuel consumption. It’s not bad. I’ve been driving with ECO mode off, and this model has performance tires (190/50 16R), but I’m sure I can get mid-30s out of the car under this configuration. I could likely get mid-40s if I put on tiny tires and turned on ECO mode, but I bought this as a fun commuter car rather than a “get in and hate myself for a half-hour at a time” commuter. - Instrumentation. Layout is as it should be. I have the sport hatch with fog lamps, so the left and right stalks are LOADED with controls. Even so, the layout is mostly-intuitive, with the most awkward bit coming in me wanting to pair my phone (something I’ve never done with a car before). - Lighting. Headlights are bright and seem to give me a lot of detail, taillights seem bright and are certainly impossible to miss. And the side mirrors have indicator lights on them, so it is obvious to other cars when I’m going to make a move. Interior panel lighting is pretty good. It’s blue, which isn’t ideal for night-vision, but it’s not SUPER INTENSITY LED BLUE at least, so I found it unobtrusive when I drove for the first time at night last night. - Brakes. Discs all-round, with the front discs ventilated. Best brakes I’ve ever had on a car and stopping feels VERY secure and controlled, with no wheel-hop or fade/pull. The so-so: - It’s true what they say. Visibility out the back window is not great. Not even “good.” I’m going to pull my rear headrests and stow them in the cargo space unless I’m carrying someone in the back. I use my mirrors anyway, but this is a car that MANDATES this behavior. And with no backup camera, it can be a bit dicey at times to back out of a parking spot. The bad: - Not even a donut in the back. This was a disappointment. No jack, no stupid dummy-wheel, no lug wrench. In the back, under the cargo floor, there is a wheel-shaped well that contains a can of fix-a-flat. C’mon. Hyundai, charge me another $200, give me another alloy wheel and tire, and eat another 10 cubic inches of storage space! If that would buy me a full-size spare, I’d SO be in.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent Economy Hatch
Very enjoyable ride, holds tight in the corners and has plenty of power for emergencies, though high reving is needed for such, cargo space is great, huge space with the back seats folded. I would suggest adding an upgraded entertainment/infotainment system (I'm putting in a 6.2 inch screen with Bluetooth, GPS, DVD player, backup camera, OBD2, etc), K&N 33-2472 High Performance Air Filter, as well as cruise control as the SE doesn't have it. The car is very responsive in handling, though if you like a sportier feeling like I do, I'd suggest adding Storm Lowering Springs and a short throw shifter. For an even better driving experience, a front strut tower bar (upper strut brace), rear torsion bar, 2 or 4 point (I prefer 4) lower tiebar brace, can be found at piercemotorsport.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
