Used 2016 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.3
13 reviews
What a deal.

JPady, 02/05/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
44 of 46 people found this review helpful

I got lucky. I needed a car and there just happened to be a lot of leftover 2016 Accent's so I scored an incredible deal. $3,000+ off (including rebate) on an economy car is huge. Plus when the dealer couldn't get a manual transmission for me, he threw in automatic for no charge too. I researched it as much as I could in a week. I considered the Rio, Versa, Fit, and iA, and the Accent won hands down. I was looking for low price, long warranty, and I wanted power doors & windows (the entry Versa & Rio did not have those). The reliability (JD Powers, Consumers Report) was above average for the group, and I think it's the best looking too - very stylish for an econobox. And you can't beat the warranty. The two things I didn't like were: No spare tire and no covered console storage with manual trans. I won't drive without a spare, so that became part of the negotiations (spare tire kit was $400 list). And as a final bonus, the car I got had Option Group 2 which has the console bin. ...And cruise control! So far, I love it. This car is a real pleasure to drive. I've only had it a month, but I like it more now than when I bought it. It's the most competent sub-compact I've ever owned. No, it's not the perfect car. Heck, it's one of the cheapest on the market. But all things considered (price, features, looks, reliability, warranty, performance, economy, etc.), I would give it 6 stars if I could. UPDATE 8-11-18: So far, so good. Still love it (but still wish it was a manual trans :-). The only problem so far was a sensor in the steering wheel needed replacing, which was covered under warranty. Overall MPG is 34.1, and the best I got was 42.5 on road trip. I alternate turning the ECO button on every other tank and the difference has been negligible (less than 1 MPG).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Outstanding Value

Marc Brunetti, 09/13/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
22 of 24 people found this review helpful

Purchased 2013 Accent Sedan, and very happy with it. 116,000 miles in three years and not one problem. Drove from Florida to New York with two adults and two teenagers fully loaded and got 42 mpg on highway. Got the mpg on highway up to 51 mpg by coasting down hill. Just bought another, 2016 model. Stability control and anti lock breaking a plus. Downside: fabric on seats gets stained too easily. Comfort on long rides. No rearview camera.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Accent-u-ate

gary dirisio, 08/29/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

It's a good car for getting from point a to point b. It's solid but does have vibrating issues due to light material used. It gets great gas mileage. Not fancy but a good value for the money. Plus great warranty

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Value
Great compact car with a few exceptions

Dillon75, 12/15/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

I had just got this car a week ago brand new first thing I want to say this car is lower than my sister's civic in the front the car might be an inch from the ground my bumper is already a little scraped from bottoming out on entrances. This car performs great I raced my friend at a light in her impala in the manual mode and it took off before hers. The seats are okay just a little firm gets great gas. Safety concerns you hardly have a hood you can't see the hood of the car in front of you not really a crush zone. But other than that it's great but once again super low front ground clearance don't get mad if you scrape it up a little

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Reliable,SAFE good looking car

Clay streetman, 11/06/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2016 Hyundai Accent with lifetime warranty in may. I was wanting a nice looking reliable car with good gas mileage,escpecially having to drive back and forth from north Mississippi to Texas after moving.After debating between the Accent, chevy Cruze,and versa, the Accent to me was by far the best looking and I loved the test drive in the Accent the best. The interior of the Accent is very nice, seats good and looks quite fancy,inside and out. Equipped with satellite,auxiliary,Bluetooth, radio sounds great with the 6 speakers. There is more than enough room inside, including the cargo area. Very spacious. It has about all the features you could have except for backup camera and automatic seats. Handles beautifully! Love driving it. Handles great in any condition.very reliable.the only downfalls that I have is there is it gets just a bit noisy on rough roads, though it rides very smoothly. Fine finish on doors and dash scratch rather easily, engine noisy when accelerating heavily. Awesome car.safety is VERY great. Ended up in a horrible accident in my first 2016 Accent. Flipped twice and rolled four times. I unbuckled and reached in the backseat, and run off the road in a ditch at 70mph. Keep in mind, I wasn't buckled. All that happened was I fractured some vertebra in my back, still have trouble with it to this day. For it to flip and roll that many times, UNBUCKLED, That is definantly a safe car. When all the airbags deployed, it's like I was in a big bubble. Hated to lose my car(thankful to be alive!) ended up getting another Accent, a silver metallic looking one. My first one was white. If I could give it 6 stars I would. I give safety a 10.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
