Used 2012 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
First impressions--Accent SE Hatchback
I considered a number of sub-compacts, including the Honda Fit, Kia Soul, Toyota Yaris and Ford Fiesta before deciding on the Accent hatchback SE. Main considerations were price, fuel economy and warranty length. It's only real competitor for me was the Kia Soul, but at only 34 mpg and about a grand more, I chose the Accent. I paid $16,900 in Sacramento CA for a brand new one with nearly all the options available. So far, after two weeks, here are some first impressions. Two fill ups and about 800 miles: only getting 30mpg so far combined city and freeway. Smooth riding, plenty of pep. Comfy, plenty of leg and head room. Stereo could be more powerful. Ipod lacks volume.
Awesome Car Totally
Had this car for two weeks and love this car, got mocha bronze hatchback. this car is everything i want and needed in a car, 36 miles per gallon so far, drives will, a/c is great, stero is nice lots of room, But No spare tire or jack, went to discount tire got a tire and rim for $93.00 brand new full size and fits in spare spot. This car has great pickup and fun to drive, price was under $17,000. The bronze mocha is a hard color to find. I got mine smile, only bad thing is the visalabilty out of the rear window. no regrets on getting this car at all, I love it. Test drive one and you will fall in love with it
Bought two and they are a great value!
We bought two 2012 Accents. One now has over 120k and the other 107k. We do a lot of driving with them. They have been the most dependable cars we have ever owned. Very good in the snow for a small car. The seats support your back. The paint looks as new as the day we got them. We can't say enough about the great value.
Never Thought I'd Own A Hyundai
I bought my Hyundai Accent Pre-Owned. The color got my attention. The test drive stole my hear! I wanted something affordable and easy on gas - was reluctant at first because I am big guy and didn't to drive something I could barely fit in! Wasn't the problem at all. I drive quiet a bit in Houston daily, so traffic traffic traffic, so I guess getting 31 mpg is good for me - fill up roughly every 4 days and the most it has cost $24.00. I love how it handles and everything it offers. My only complaint is how low it is to the ground - the rear view mirror is level with almost everyone's head lights - people here are to cheap to repair headlights a lot drive with brites on - annoying!
Excellent gas mileage, But no spare is Crazy
Made a trip from Tacoma Wa to Reno Nevada last weekend for 3 days 720 miles 1 way averaged on trip about 38 mpg in lots of mountain terrain, got as much as 44.1 miles per gallon doing 65 in the flatlands, very impressive fuel economy and not lacking any power either. First thing I did after finding out the hard way, Side Wall Puncture" on right rear tire, was get rid of the junk Kumho tires and replacing with some decent Dunlops with more rigid sidewalls. d Then found a 4x100 pattern 16 inch wheel and put one of the stock Kumho tires on it for a spare. P.S it does fit in tire space in rear. Car does not come with a spare (Very Poor Idea Hyundai) Pump and fix a flat does not repair a sidewall
