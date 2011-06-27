Used 2010 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Try to find a better built car for the $
I purchased this car brand new in 8/2010. Price before taxes was $10,400. I never owned a Hyundai before, previously I've owned Subaru's. Long story short, my last car was an OB Sport SE, I put it on Autotrader & basically sold it for what I paid for it 3 years ago when it was new. I felt like saving some money given the crazy recession & decided to get a simple commuter car. Although the Subaru is a better car in every way this little Accent has been a pleasant surprise for what it is. It's sporty looking, interior is high quality, I average 40 mpg & it's crash tests are good. So far it has been reliable & I hope that I won't have to use the warranty.Heard that Hyundai service dept stinks!!
Very Happy With It!
The sticker on the car said 14400, but they are very motivated to sell cars at Hyundai. After the trade-in of my crappy Grand AM and some rebates the car was under $10000. And it is loaded! everything except for cruise control. bought it in June of 2010 and have put close to 30k on it. great value. fun to drive. great on gas. recommend to commuters and college kids.
Little car with a HUGE bang!
Before buying a new car I test drove a Civic, Mazda 3, Corolla, and the Accent. This has been the best car I have owned for the price. It was 9,970 and I drove it off the lot for about 10,500. I have owned it for about 6 months now and it amazes more each day what this car offers. It has space in front seats and back, and even the trunk is just... huge! I average about 36 mpg on both Highway and City, but if I drive mostly on highway I get around 40 mpg. The 5 speed makes you forget this car is only 110hp. Since it is a Accent Blue the only option it had was a A/C.I just bought the basic (manual windows, locks, etc) and if it doesn't bother you,this is a car you would want to check out.
Just got it.
Bought it as a tow vehicle for my RV. First tank of gas got me 38 MPG. Only has AC. Basic Accent Blue. Runs good at 65 mph. Pretty quiet. Tows well.
Frank Hyundai Awesome dealership,
This is my first Hyundai, love this little car, fun to drive, love the color ice blue, frank Hyundai is a awesome dealership, sales manager is great. Everything is centrally located, I needed to cut my payments so I traded a Toyota, (long time Toyota customer) but with all the problems with Toyota, I decided to go to Hyundai, I am a senior and just needed a car to get from point a to b, felt this would be a great car for me, like the hatchback, gets to 60 with no problems, drives smooth on freeway and takes bumps in the road nicely, got the car for 11,810 got great payments also with a $2,000 rebate. Totally happy with my new car. Test drive one you will be surprised
