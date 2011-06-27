Used 2010 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Try to find a better built car for the $ Hyundaiman , 11/16/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased this car brand new in 8/2010. Price before taxes was $10,400. I never owned a Hyundai before, previously I've owned Subaru's. Long story short, my last car was an OB Sport SE, I put it on Autotrader & basically sold it for what I paid for it 3 years ago when it was new. I felt like saving some money given the crazy recession & decided to get a simple commuter car. Although the Subaru is a better car in every way this little Accent has been a pleasant surprise for what it is. It's sporty looking, interior is high quality, I average 40 mpg & it's crash tests are good. So far it has been reliable & I hope that I won't have to use the warranty.Heard that Hyundai service dept stinks!! Report Abuse

Very Happy With It! zfair89 , 03/14/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The sticker on the car said 14400, but they are very motivated to sell cars at Hyundai. After the trade-in of my crappy Grand AM and some rebates the car was under $10000. And it is loaded! everything except for cruise control. bought it in June of 2010 and have put close to 30k on it. great value. fun to drive. great on gas. recommend to commuters and college kids.

Little car with a HUGE bang! Geminijcm , 04/26/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Before buying a new car I test drove a Civic, Mazda 3, Corolla, and the Accent. This has been the best car I have owned for the price. It was 9,970 and I drove it off the lot for about 10,500. I have owned it for about 6 months now and it amazes more each day what this car offers. It has space in front seats and back, and even the trunk is just... huge! I average about 36 mpg on both Highway and City, but if I drive mostly on highway I get around 40 mpg. The 5 speed makes you forget this car is only 110hp. Since it is a Accent Blue the only option it had was a A/C.I just bought the basic (manual windows, locks, etc) and if it doesn't bother you,this is a car you would want to check out.

Just got it. Bill , 12/01/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought it as a tow vehicle for my RV. First tank of gas got me 38 MPG. Only has AC. Basic Accent Blue. Runs good at 65 mph. Pretty quiet. Tows well.