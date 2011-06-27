Used 2008 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Car for grand daughter
Great sub compact for our college bound grand daughter. Great on gas , easy to drive and she loves the way it looks.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Cannot Bring myself to trade it
My wife and I bought this car back in June of 2008 and it has been one of the best decisions ever! The little guy, (now known as the General Flea due to its color (tango red) being close to the General Lee and the way I can drive it) has been faithful at every turn. We bought it with 2 miles on the clock and it now has close to 50,000 without any trouble, just gas, some oil, and a couple of airfilters. The transmission at first was rough but I added a more sporting clutch setup and it has alleviated the rough transmission. This car has been known to hit 51mpg on the highway before and usually has a combined city/highway of 36mpg, well above its estimate. Overall great car!
I beat [violative content deleted] out of this car everyday!
I bought it new in 2008 and I beat [violative content deleted] out of this car everytime i drive it. It has bounced off the rev limiter thousands of times. Its screams @ 4500-5000rpm driving down the hwy everyday. I have over 110,000 miles on it now and it runs as good as new. doesn't burn oil or coolant. I still have the original brakes on it and its four years old and it gets smothered in Canadian salty roads 7 months of the year. Bottom line best car ever made nothing fancy but im going to drive this one into the ground and buy a new one no questions asked. I'm a Hyundai owner for life.
The ultimate work car!
Bought new in Oct 2007, with 6 miles on it! Now have 43,000 trouble free miles, never any warranty issues! Have just had to keep up routine maintenance (oil & filters, spark plugs) This is one of the most dependable cars i have ever owned, and i have owned a lot of them! It's not a Cadillac, or a Corvette by any means, but for basic transport, you can't beat these little cars! I never cease to be amazed at the amount of stuff that fits in the hatch. These cars are very simple design, probably why so reliable. You can actually do your own maintenance! (save receipts for warranty) Would definitely buy another, bought Kia Rio for my daughter, same car underneath. Hyundai/Kia have a customer for life!
blind spot fix
I'm 6ft 5in tall and have more room in this car than all others in it's class. The car was purchased for my wife and she loves it. The fix for the blind spot is a small round mirror called a spot mirror which can be picked up at most auto parts stores. The mirror is appox. 2" in dia. it has an adhesive so you can stick to the corner of your factory mirror. I wouldn't drive a car with out one.
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 2008 Hyundai Accent Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner