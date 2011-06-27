Used 2008 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Car for grand daughter Papa , 09/30/2018 GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Great sub compact for our college bound grand daughter. Great on gas , easy to drive and she loves the way it looks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Cannot Bring myself to trade it generalflea , 06/24/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful My wife and I bought this car back in June of 2008 and it has been one of the best decisions ever! The little guy, (now known as the General Flea due to its color (tango red) being close to the General Lee and the way I can drive it) has been faithful at every turn. We bought it with 2 miles on the clock and it now has close to 50,000 without any trouble, just gas, some oil, and a couple of airfilters. The transmission at first was rough but I added a more sporting clutch setup and it has alleviated the rough transmission. This car has been known to hit 51mpg on the highway before and usually has a combined city/highway of 36mpg, well above its estimate. Overall great car! Report Abuse

I beat [violative content deleted] out of this car everyday! 2canchew , 01/10/2012 17 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought it new in 2008 and I beat [violative content deleted] out of this car everytime i drive it. It has bounced off the rev limiter thousands of times. Its screams @ 4500-5000rpm driving down the hwy everyday. I have over 110,000 miles on it now and it runs as good as new. doesn't burn oil or coolant. I still have the original brakes on it and its four years old and it gets smothered in Canadian salty roads 7 months of the year. Bottom line best car ever made nothing fancy but im going to drive this one into the ground and buy a new one no questions asked. I'm a Hyundai owner for life. Report Abuse

The ultimate work car! Crash , 10/03/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought new in Oct 2007, with 6 miles on it! Now have 43,000 trouble free miles, never any warranty issues! Have just had to keep up routine maintenance (oil & filters, spark plugs) This is one of the most dependable cars i have ever owned, and i have owned a lot of them! It's not a Cadillac, or a Corvette by any means, but for basic transport, you can't beat these little cars! I never cease to be amazed at the amount of stuff that fits in the hatch. These cars are very simple design, probably why so reliable. You can actually do your own maintenance! (save receipts for warranty) Would definitely buy another, bought Kia Rio for my daughter, same car underneath. Hyundai/Kia have a customer for life! Report Abuse