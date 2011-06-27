Used 2003 HUMMER H2 SUV Consumer Reviews

Tamiko Coleman , 02/24/2016 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A)

30 of 32 people found this review helpful

I purchased my first H2 over a year and half ago and I will forever own a Hummer! I am a female cruising around in a black H2 with a chrome package and the attention that this machine get is amazing. Its so funny to watch people when they pull up beside me at a light and they are truly trying to see who is driving this Boss on the road. Especially females! They look as if they are trying to see what guy is driving and they pull up and see it's a girl!!!!!! So funny and everywhere I go men always comment on its uniqueness. I absolutely love my H2. I feel very safe and it is much more comfortable than I could have ever imagined. When I first took it for a test drive I was somewhat intimidated by the size of the vehicle and knew that it would feel bulky. To my surprise it was the smoothest ride and I felt as if I was sitting on my living room couch! Maneuvering the vehicle was mind blowing as well! Changing lanes and turns to me are no different from a car. There is a blind spot but an easy fix! Buy one of the small mirrors that can be placed on the rear view mirrors! Of course the gas mileage is not the greatest but we don't purchase Hummers for fuel efficiency! I am a true H2 fan and when it need to be fed, I am feeding her no matter the cost! Since I've had my truck the only thing I have had to replace is the battery due to my after factory remote car starter and alarm draining it. Other than that I have had no problems! I put synthetic oil in and periodically have the mechanics check for any issues!. I put it on the road from Michigan to Atlanta about 6 months ago and it performed like a trooper and luckily during that time the gas prices dropped dramatically so I was good! I am going to always drive a Hummer because I am completely in love with it's style, comfortability and safety. You just can't go wrong with this Beast!