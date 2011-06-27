Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

This Truck... alessing , 09/15/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful When we bought our Hummer H2 SUT, it was $73k. It got around 10-12mpg. It's as big as a school bus, drives like a tank, rides like a tractor... It's not practical, it's not economical, it's hard to park, there's tons of blind spots, it doesn't fit in the garage if you had the roof rack lights (like I did) and it's over priced... But I loved it while I had it. I got it up to 60mph on the beach, went on an off road adventure and had NO issues. Never had any mechanical problems. And overall, it just looks cool. I don't recommend buying this truck, however, if you do I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. (Financial issues forced me to give it up.) Report Abuse

It's not a truck. It's an experience! scramjet , 05/10/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful After driving off the lot in my new H2 SUT, i followed a friend to a restaurant. He pulls into "garage" parking and without thinking i pulled in behind him and had my first of many hummer exclusive experiences! the height clearance sign said 6' 8". i stopped and pulled out my owners manual and found my height clearance without the luggage rack option was 79.2" Perfect! I then proceeded and noticed the space between the ticket dispenser and opposite wall was really narrow. Fortunately, the salesman had showed me the automatic power folding mirror option, which allowed me to drive thru with literally a few inches on both sides of the vehicle! After parking we had a great dinner! Report Abuse

Hummer with Luxury Service! JeffRam , 03/30/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great car if you want to tool around town or hunt. Dont expect to pick up your mother in law's sofa! Treated as good at service as a Lexus dealer! Flat out fun to drive. Report Abuse

Tonka Truck J , 06/24/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is our 3rd car . It a great car for what it is. I wouldnt want to drive it day in and day out but for a truck as a toy cant be beat. It does all the things it is exepcted to do and is the most fun of any vehichle we have ever had. Mileage is poor but beyond that all that we exepcted and more..... Report Abuse