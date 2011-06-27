Used 2001 HUMMER H1 SUV Consumer Reviews
Hummer
Craig Barnes, 04/19/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Nice Car, but a little too big with not much interior space.
Report Abuse
A-OK
santocrail, 12/13/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
A-OK 9000 miles now, no problemos.
Report Abuse
Beast from the Middle East
Jawad, 05/21/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Great vehicle. If you rate less than a 10, then you don't understand the capabilities of this truck
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the H1
Related Used 2001 HUMMER H1 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner