Used 2002 Honda S2000 Convertible Consumer Reviews

4 Wheel Superbike Kevin Ledbetter , 03/30/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Closest thing to a superbike on 4 wheels. This little vehicle handles like few others. The low polar inertia helps the grippy tires to change directions effortlessly. Four wheel anti-lock disc brakes stop the car as fast as any other street vehicle. Below 6000 rpm the engine is just another 4 cylinder, but when the big cam lobes kick in at 6-grand, you'll think a couple of solid rocket boosters went off. silky-smooth 6-speed transmission keeps you in the power range when properly used. Loads of fun to drive. Rock solid Honda quality, through and through.

Very new S2! FF2Skip , 08/11/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful After test driving one, I bought one not for the looks, but for its superb handling. I begged my wife to test drive it. Golf clubs fit in the trunk unlike the MR2. Seats are reassuringly firm, supportive when cornering hard. After 200 miles, I still haven't found a comfortable position to rest my left arm for any extended period of time (freeway driving). As everyone has already noted, running this car at such high rpm's is different- the ear has to adjust. Top operation is quick and easy. It's amazing that so many people do not even know what it is! Guess they haven't seen "Fast & the Furious."

The perfect secondary vehicle s2kterpnut , 08/26/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Perfect non-primary car for top-down, sporting fun. Everything one would expect from a first-rate sports car: powerful high-reving engine, great handling, rigid chassis, good brakes and sticky tires. Manual tranny, rough ride, noise and limited storage make this a poor daily commuter though.

Fun, sleek and reliable. KTH , 02/28/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My silver S2000 with red leather interior has been trouble free ever since I bought it in January of 2001. It has averaged very good gas mileage (for a sports car) and outstanding performance. When I took it to the beach last summer, it averaged 30 mpg over 500 miles of highway driving! The only complaint I have is with some minor vibration noises coming from the top and poor visibility through the plastic top window. Other than that, the car has been a joy to own.