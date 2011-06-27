2020 Honda Ridgeline Consumer Reviews
It's a real truck for today's living
I upgraded from a 2012 Honda Ridgeling and what a difference. I loved my 2012 and it's utalitarian features. That truck had personality. This one has everything. I bought the RTL-E and I love it. The interior is top notch... to me, it is the Cadillac of the midsize segment from that perspective. Exterior looks more like a traditional truck than it's predecessor, too. Admitedly, I did love the look of the old one. All that being said, I know the knocks on the truck from the "purist" who don't use their trucks for their offroda capabilties often, if at all. My truck can tow my boat (3500 lbs) effortlessly. It can handle all types of weather. It can go off road beyond the ability I need it to. Has the best gas mileage in the segment. And did I mention it's a great daily driver. It's a great versitile, good looking, capable truck that holds it's value. I'm not sure whate else to say... oh yea, it also has a truck-bed audio system that sounds great!
Great Truck?
Some people don’t call this a truck, I do. I don’t go 4 wheeling or off roaming. It’s a perfect truck for everyday use, fantastic ride, all the new safety features, dual option tailgate with a huge trunk. I love it!
Luxury Truck With Incredible Resale Value
Owned a Dodge Dakota that treated me well but it's time had come. Wasn't looking for a brand new truck, so I test drove a few used ones that had ~30k miles on them. After driving a Tacoma, F-150, and a 2019 Ridgeline with 30k miles, the Ridgeline was truly in a class of its own. Drives like a luxury car, but can do everything I need a truck to do - tow my boat, haul mulch and other stuff around the yard, and house projects. After searching the few available used Ridgelines, I went and test drove the best deal I found. During the test drive, I found out a brand new top of the line RTL-E was only $4k more. Why would I buy used if I could get new with a full warranty for $4k more? And it's incredible to me that it keeps its value that well. Love my new Ridgeline. Leather seats, sunroof, heated steering wheel/seats, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, truly flat bed (no wheel wells) - which is really nice by the way, trunk in the bed, active noise cancelling while driving - and music adjusts volume with speed, and a ton of other features. Wife bought a new VW and almost immediately after she started driving my Ridgeline, she said "I thought my car was nice. This is way nicer." Feels like a luxury car that can do everything a midsize truck should do. Love it. Can see why there's so few used ones available. Definitely recommend. Update: Still love the truck and I've been getting 29 or 30 mpg pretty consistently! Yes, this is mostly freeway driving and I try to stay at constant speeds on the freeway, but my old VW Golf Turbo couldn't break 28 mpg in those same conditions. I'm impressed.
2020 Honda Ridgeline
The Ridgeline is the perfect vehicle for me. I need a pickup truck to haul motorcycles and parts. The towing capacity is only 5000 pounds which is more than enough for my needs. If you need to haul heavy loads you might as well buy a full size pickup. The Ridgeline rides like a dream. The storage is tremendous. I am more than happy with this vehicle.
A truck for 99% of what you do in a truck
Laugh out loud at people comparing a full size 4X4 to the Ridgeline. If you want that in a truck then go buy it and stop comparing apples to oranges. 99% of the time you are traveling on good roads and hauling minimal if any cargo. Which means 99% of the time you are enjoying a great quiet ride with comfort and great mileage. Power is good and storage is better. I'll go with that 99% and gladly forego the 4x4 rock climbing. To all of those Toyota Tacoma users who drive through puddles to get their truck dirty....enjoy your kidney busting ride and small headroom/comfort while lounge in my ridgeline. If you don't haul huge trailers or heavy stuff this is a no -brainer. If you do, you should be looking at a RAM 2500. Whatever you do the most should be the reason to buy.
