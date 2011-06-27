2020 Honda Ridgeline Consumer Reviews

It's a real truck for today's living JMart , 01/20/2020 RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 59 of 59 people found this review helpful I upgraded from a 2012 Honda Ridgeling and what a difference. I loved my 2012 and it's utalitarian features. That truck had personality. This one has everything. I bought the RTL-E and I love it. The interior is top notch... to me, it is the Cadillac of the midsize segment from that perspective. Exterior looks more like a traditional truck than it's predecessor, too. Admitedly, I did love the look of the old one. All that being said, I know the knocks on the truck from the "purist" who don't use their trucks for their offroda capabilties often, if at all. My truck can tow my boat (3500 lbs) effortlessly. It can handle all types of weather. It can go off road beyond the ability I need it to. Has the best gas mileage in the segment. And did I mention it's a great daily driver. It's a great versitile, good looking, capable truck that holds it's value. I'm not sure whate else to say... oh yea, it also has a truck-bed audio system that sounds great! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Truck? Jim Kanis , 02/22/2020 RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful Some people don’t call this a truck, I do. I don’t go 4 wheeling or off roaming. It’s a perfect truck for everyday use, fantastic ride, all the new safety features, dual option tailgate with a huge trunk. I love it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Luxury Truck With Incredible Resale Value Paul , 06/22/2020 RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Owned a Dodge Dakota that treated me well but it's time had come. Wasn't looking for a brand new truck, so I test drove a few used ones that had ~30k miles on them. After driving a Tacoma, F-150, and a 2019 Ridgeline with 30k miles, the Ridgeline was truly in a class of its own. Drives like a luxury car, but can do everything I need a truck to do - tow my boat, haul mulch and other stuff around the yard, and house projects. After searching the few available used Ridgelines, I went and test drove the best deal I found. During the test drive, I found out a brand new top of the line RTL-E was only $4k more. Why would I buy used if I could get new with a full warranty for $4k more? And it's incredible to me that it keeps its value that well. Love my new Ridgeline. Leather seats, sunroof, heated steering wheel/seats, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, truly flat bed (no wheel wells) - which is really nice by the way, trunk in the bed, active noise cancelling while driving - and music adjusts volume with speed, and a ton of other features. Wife bought a new VW and almost immediately after she started driving my Ridgeline, she said "I thought my car was nice. This is way nicer." Feels like a luxury car that can do everything a midsize truck should do. Love it. Can see why there's so few used ones available. Definitely recommend. Update: Still love the truck and I've been getting 29 or 30 mpg pretty consistently! Yes, this is mostly freeway driving and I try to stay at constant speeds on the freeway, but my old VW Golf Turbo couldn't break 28 mpg in those same conditions. I'm impressed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2020 Honda Ridgeline Chris , 05/11/2020 RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful The Ridgeline is the perfect vehicle for me. I need a pickup truck to haul motorcycles and parts. The towing capacity is only 5000 pounds which is more than enough for my needs. If you need to haul heavy loads you might as well buy a full size pickup. The Ridgeline rides like a dream. The storage is tremendous. I am more than happy with this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse