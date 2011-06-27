Used 1999 Honda Prelude Coupe Consumer Reviews

Classic Sport Gock , 03/27/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is excellent for those looking for something fun. Although the interior is bland and the car is a portly weight, it's mostly a silent killer. A little heavy to take 90 degree turns with ease, but if you take it on a curvy backroad, you see its true power. Take it on a sharp curve at speeds even a WRX would be scared of and the Prelude laughs at the curve and eats it for breakfast. Interstate driving is like a cakewalk for this car, easily passing any car with a quick downshift or two. Stop- and-go driving is a little boggy but still spirited. Also very quiet! The added reliability and high-quality materials make this car a smart buy for anyone wanting something fun! Report Abuse

99 Prelude P TITTY , 07/19/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The prelude by Honda is a legend and I hope Honda decides to start production again soon. The 99 models saw a 5 HP increase to make it 200 HP(Base model seems fasteR than the SH MODEL), which is more than the type r integra stock. Exterior styling still turnsheads todaY and the interior is not bad. Under the hood we see one of the biggest stock honda 4 cylinder motors at 2.2 liters and the added bonus of VTECH MAKES THIS BABY SCREAM AFTER 5500 RPM. The one thing I have not like about hondas as I have previously owned a 00 civic si and 95 GSR integra is the clutches in the cars stock are not very heavy duty especially during racing. Overall the lude is the best sporty honda out there Report Abuse

Best Honda ever!! Joe Kinney , 09/25/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The 5th generation Prelude is the best looking Honda ever built. It strikes the perfect balance between the conservative lines of the Accord and the edgy aggressiveness of the NSX. Sure . . . it could do with a bit more low-end power, but it has plenty of juice for just about any situation you can imagine. What's more important -- it's REFINED power. 110 MPH feels more like 55 and there's almost no body roll to speak of. I was saddened when Honda decided to discontinue this exceptional line . . . but, I GOT MINE!!! I suggest you do the same. Report Abuse

Fun car to drive im4funx , 04/04/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the 4th new car I have owned and by far it is the best. As my car comes up on the 60000 mile mark it still drives like a dream. As a former muscle car owner (camero z28, mustang gt) I can tell you the pleasure of this car far exceeds them. And the gas mileage makes my 30 mile commute alot more fun. I have not had a single mechanical problem with this car(except I blew out a speaker rocking out to the stereo). I only wish it was still in prodution so I could buy a new one when the time comes. Report Abuse