Used 1999 Honda Prelude for Sale Near Me

This car is excellent for those looking for something fun. Although the interior is bland and the car is a portly weight, it's mostly a silent killer. A little heavy to take 90 degree turns with ease, but if you take it on a curvy backroad, you see its true power. Take it on a sharp curve at speeds even a WRX would be scared of and the Prelude laughs at the curve and eats it for breakfast. Interstate driving is like a cakewalk for this car, easily passing any car with a quick downshift or two. Stop- and-go driving is a little boggy but still spirited. Also very quiet! The added reliability and high-quality materials make this car a smart buy for anyone wanting something fun!

