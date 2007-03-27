Used 1999 Honda Prelude for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Prelude Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 1998 Honda Prelude
    used

    1998 Honda Prelude

    66,229 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2001 Honda Prelude in White
    used

    2001 Honda Prelude

    184,654 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,300

    Details
  • 2001 Honda Prelude in Silver
    used

    2001 Honda Prelude

    73,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,850

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Prelude searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Prelude
  4. Used 1999 Honda Prelude

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Prelude

Read recent reviews for the Honda Prelude
Overall Consumer Rating
4.836 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (17%)
Classic Sport
Gock,03/27/2007
This car is excellent for those looking for something fun. Although the interior is bland and the car is a portly weight, it's mostly a silent killer. A little heavy to take 90 degree turns with ease, but if you take it on a curvy backroad, you see its true power. Take it on a sharp curve at speeds even a WRX would be scared of and the Prelude laughs at the curve and eats it for breakfast. Interstate driving is like a cakewalk for this car, easily passing any car with a quick downshift or two. Stop- and-go driving is a little boggy but still spirited. Also very quiet! The added reliability and high-quality materials make this car a smart buy for anyone wanting something fun!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Prelude
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to