Used 1999 Honda Prelude for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 66,229 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
- 184,654 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,300
- 73,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,850
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Prelude searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Prelude
Read recent reviews for the Honda Prelude
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.836 Reviews
Report abuse
Gock,03/27/2007
This car is excellent for those looking for something fun. Although the interior is bland and the car is a portly weight, it's mostly a silent killer. A little heavy to take 90 degree turns with ease, but if you take it on a curvy backroad, you see its true power. Take it on a sharp curve at speeds even a WRX would be scared of and the Prelude laughs at the curve and eats it for breakfast. Interstate driving is like a cakewalk for this car, easily passing any car with a quick downshift or two. Stop- and-go driving is a little boggy but still spirited. Also very quiet! The added reliability and high-quality materials make this car a smart buy for anyone wanting something fun!