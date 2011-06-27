Used 1996 Honda Prelude Si Consumer Reviews
1st Honda, finally!
1st off this forum has been VERY helpful to me. I researched ALOT of cars for hrs upon hrs and I had no doubt that I wanted a Honda, I found a few preludes, on line, and the one I purchased was 400 miles/8 hrs (round trip) away from where I live! I made trip to test drive and fell in love, bought it right there on the spot! I had to have a friend drive me back to pick it up on another day. This car is VERY fun to drive, I've been in my Dodge intrepid ('95 3.3 ltr) for 4.5 yrs, it is more comfortable.. but that's to be expected. I test drove 3 NEW honda'a ('05 accord, 04 civic ex, 04 civic lx) and this car ('96!) out peerformed all 3! new cars don't have the balls anymore.. fuel efficiency?
Incredible Car
This car has been a custom heaven for me. All I have done is change the front bumper and put on some 17inch aluminum wheels and I get more people asking me what kind of car it is than I did when I had a Camry with $2,000 worth of body work. The layout of the car is basic, so all of my stereo modifications have been simple to install and design
Love the 'lude
I always loved the styling of the 92-96 preludes, I don't care what edmunds says. I bought mine with about 88,000 miles on it. Over 100,000 now with no problems at all. A fast car with an insanely wicked stock growl. oh and it's curb weight is 2,866lbs NOT 3,866 as stated in one of the other reviews. I'ts not a freakin Camaro for crying out loud.
One of my favorites
I have driven everything from old muscle cars, to new Vettes and even a '96 Viper GTS. I must say that I love this car, overall, more than those. At least for the money. I get 31MPG with the A/C on!! How can you beat that? I have always loved how the car looks too. It's just got an "evil" look when viewed from the front.
Best Car in the World
Perfect beautiful car. Couldn't ask for more.
