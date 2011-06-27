  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Prelude
  4. Used 1995 Honda Prelude
  5. Used 1995 Honda Prelude Si
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Honda Prelude Si Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Prelude
5(73%)4(27%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Preludes for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,070 - $2,489
Used Prelude for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

95 'lude

isaiah2, 09/14/2013
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought mine a year ago with 180k miles, now at 190k. A fun car to drive, not especially fast but good in the corners, better than most 4wd cars I've driven. Get compliments and questions about it anywhere I go, definitely has some curb appeal. MPGs aren't as good as I expected, but 25 city/highway isn't bad. Reliability is Honda... some wheel well rust, but according to the service records only minor repairs til 150-200k miles, then you have to replace shocks, hoses, etc...

Report Abuse

Bombdiggy

ALi Baba, 07/20/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

this car is great and it looks like an expensive rich sporty car and its not which is good for middle class people....it drives really good can take sharp turns and it has quick acceleration and a lot of horespower for it being a four cylinder and its pretty good on gas

Report Abuse

fun to corner

Fang, 05/09/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Whenever I made a sharp turn in my prelude, it just makes me feel handsome. The build quality is also outstanding. The only problem is that the car feels bumpy on uneven road. I think Honda could not avoid this problem since the car is too light.

Report Abuse

1995 Prelude Si

2.3Si, 09/25/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car a couple months ago and I must say it's great. The only thing is that my paints faded on parts of it but it runs great and has extremely good performance. It picks up pretty quickly for a four cylinder car. It's also very good on gas.

Report Abuse

1995 Prelude Si

Murrell, 01/03/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had my prelude for 5 years now and i have put a total of 85,000 miles on it. It has been the most fun car to drive I have ever had. It still has the same amount of power since the day i bought it. Actually a little more because of a few mods. I added a cold air intake and a full exhaust. The sound of the car is amazing. I have nothing bad to say about it. It is a totally reliable car. With the mods i made i get about 28.5 miles per gal around town driving.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Preludes for sale

Related Used 1995 Honda Prelude Si info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles