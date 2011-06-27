Used 1995 Honda Prelude Si Consumer Reviews

95 'lude isaiah2 , 09/14/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought mine a year ago with 180k miles, now at 190k. A fun car to drive, not especially fast but good in the corners, better than most 4wd cars I've driven. Get compliments and questions about it anywhere I go, definitely has some curb appeal. MPGs aren't as good as I expected, but 25 city/highway isn't bad. Reliability is Honda... some wheel well rust, but according to the service records only minor repairs til 150-200k miles, then you have to replace shocks, hoses, etc... Report Abuse

Bombdiggy ALi Baba , 07/20/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this car is great and it looks like an expensive rich sporty car and its not which is good for middle class people....it drives really good can take sharp turns and it has quick acceleration and a lot of horespower for it being a four cylinder and its pretty good on gas Report Abuse

fun to corner Fang , 05/09/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Whenever I made a sharp turn in my prelude, it just makes me feel handsome. The build quality is also outstanding. The only problem is that the car feels bumpy on uneven road. I think Honda could not avoid this problem since the car is too light. Report Abuse

1995 Prelude Si 2.3Si , 09/25/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car a couple months ago and I must say it's great. The only thing is that my paints faded on parts of it but it runs great and has extremely good performance. It picks up pretty quickly for a four cylinder car. It's also very good on gas. Report Abuse