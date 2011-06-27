  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Prelude
  4. Used 1995 Honda Prelude
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Honda Prelude Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Prelude
Overview
See Prelude Inventory
See Prelude Inventory
See Prelude Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg19/24 mpg19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/413.4 mi.302.1/381.6 mi.302.1/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG232121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque142 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm156 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm156 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5800 rpm160 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.35.9 ft.35.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.44.2 in.44.2 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.1 in.35.1 in.35.1 in.
Rear hip Room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.28.1 in.28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.50.6 in.50.6 in.
Measurements
Length174.8 in.174.8 in.174.8 in.
Curb weight2809 lbs.2908 lbs.2866 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.
Height50.8 in.50.8 in.50.8 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.100.4 in.100.4 in.
Width69.5 in.69.5 in.69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Pacific Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Azure Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
See Prelude InventorySee Prelude InventorySee Prelude Inventory

Related Used 1995 Honda Prelude info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles