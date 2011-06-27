Used 1994 Honda Prelude Si Consumer Reviews

Decent Value SevenBizzos , 12/12/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I may have overpaid a bit for a mint, garage kept Si, but I definitely feel it was worth it. Even with the mileage in the 150k range, the maintenance for me has been minimal. For my daily vehicle, the power is adequate for passing and accelerating out of sight from annoying drivers. The handling is excellent. Car is light and easily maneuverable. MPG (with 10% ethanol fuel) have been from 26 with "spirited driving" to > 30 when gas was $4.50/gal and I was trying to drive efficiently. Report Abuse

Good advice from original owner of '94 tru&onlytru , 01/26/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful And my advice to other '94 Prelude owners is to never give up this car. My advice to potential buyers is if you are lucky enough to find a Prelude for sale, buy it, fast, and on the first contact. I am looking at purchasing a Honda Element, but I am keeping my Prelude, currently with only 60K miles. This sounds low, but almost all miles are city driving instead of highway driving. Needless to say, I don't drive much except to and from work and a few errands weekly. My Prelude has let me down only once, and the mechanics warned me of the potential problem, before it happened. I repaired the car quickly.

A Good Car, But Very Overpriced Dw2 , 11/14/2004 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I wrote a review on this car over 2 years ago; since that time I have put 55k on it, and, granted I drive it very hard, the car is showing its age. Honestly, this car is good, but Euro cars (BMW) can walk circles around it in terms of comfort and performance, and, sadly for the Prelude, cost about the same. The adage of Hondas being cheaper to repair than other brands is a myth, in the last year I have put in an A/C Compressor ($1050), and a clutch ($1000) parts are obscenely expensive, and the car is nearly impossible to work on. This car is a fun, and it handles awesome, but is too expensive and uncomfortable, especially with a 3-series available for the same money.

94 honda prelude si SteveD , 07/17/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is a wonder to have. Unlike many cars this will keep you on the road for years. My H23 si has over 260,000 miles on it and still flied down the road with no problems, But just remember to change the timing belt before 100,000 miles or there could be a problem. On the good side I took the head off the engine and wow I couldn't believe how there was no sludge in the cylinder head. Great on gas I get 27 miles a gallon. Others say parts are expensive. No they are not. I get my clutch for 200 bucks not $1000 Honda is the way to go.