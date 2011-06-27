Used 1993 Honda Prelude Si Consumer Reviews
Rethink Your Decision
I had purchased this car in Jan of 2012. It has 193k on the odometer. After being a Honda Mechanic for a few years, I was confident in the vehicle, but had seen very few of these. I had nothing but problems when owning mine. Within a few weeks, my timing belt had broke, and left me stranded. After rebuilding the entire top end of the engine, I drove it for two weeks when the clutch master cylinder and slave cylinder went out. Two days after that it was the TPS sensor. After repair almost everything, I thought it was safe to drive, and drove it for 4 hours and it would not start again, which is where I gave up. I suggest going to a VERY well maintained one, or finding another vehicle.
Replacement parts questionable quality
This car has been a disappointment due to the inferior quality of replacement electrical system parts... three main relays have failed (replacement approximately $700 each) and three ignition switches failed (replacement approximately $200 each). Honda Prelude replacement electrical parts are garbage IMHO. I will likely never purchase another Honda. However, the best car I ever owned was a 1990 Acura Integra.
prelude review
we love the prelude, fun to drive. sporty, and also has very good performance....
The best car I've owned
I've gone thought 5 cars in 2 years a toyota pickup, '90 honda accord, 92 toyota paseo, 89 ford tempo, 93 honda prelude. I love this car. its quicker than any I've had. It can hold its own without adding the stuff that will eventually destroy your engine, nos, turbo, supercharger. I love that kids in civics try to play with my car and they get torn up.
93' lude Si
Great reliablity, fun as hell to drive, with enough kick to spank most cars out there. Extreamily versitile, I used mine during the winter in the northwest with out any problems, even up on the ski hill. Seats are quality for factory, and the lumber support is nice. So far the car has gone 100 thousand miles with out any big problems at all. Also, living in an area with snow 5 months out of the year, i have not had ANY problems with rust.
