Used 1993 Honda Prelude Si Consumer Reviews

Rethink Your Decision lukewagner002 , 12/26/2012 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I had purchased this car in Jan of 2012. It has 193k on the odometer. After being a Honda Mechanic for a few years, I was confident in the vehicle, but had seen very few of these. I had nothing but problems when owning mine. Within a few weeks, my timing belt had broke, and left me stranded. After rebuilding the entire top end of the engine, I drove it for two weeks when the clutch master cylinder and slave cylinder went out. Two days after that it was the TPS sensor. After repair almost everything, I thought it was safe to drive, and drove it for 4 hours and it would not start again, which is where I gave up. I suggest going to a VERY well maintained one, or finding another vehicle. Report Abuse

Replacement parts questionable quality Rich , 05/02/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has been a disappointment due to the inferior quality of replacement electrical system parts... three main relays have failed (replacement approximately $700 each) and three ignition switches failed (replacement approximately $200 each). Honda Prelude replacement electrical parts are garbage IMHO. I will likely never purchase another Honda. However, the best car I ever owned was a 1990 Acura Integra. Report Abuse

prelude review ron page , 06/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful we love the prelude, fun to drive. sporty, and also has very good performance.... Report Abuse

The best car I've owned Billie , 09/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've gone thought 5 cars in 2 years a toyota pickup, '90 honda accord, 92 toyota paseo, 89 ford tempo, 93 honda prelude. I love this car. its quicker than any I've had. It can hold its own without adding the stuff that will eventually destroy your engine, nos, turbo, supercharger. I love that kids in civics try to play with my car and they get torn up. Report Abuse