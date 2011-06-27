2021 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews
"Utility" part of SUV is expensive!!!
Mark, 08/31/2020
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
It's a $2471 adder to get that 5000 lb tow rating. Down to $1400 for just adding the dealer-installed hitch for 3500 lbs. Roof rack is a $600+ adder. If you want to do anything more than haul people, it gets expensive. I haven't seen other SUV options so expensive to add towing. If you have an SUV full of people for a trip, you'll need that roof rack. Ouch!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2021 Honda Pilot
Dinorah, 08/14/2020
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Love my 2021 Honda Pilot SE
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
