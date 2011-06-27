  1. Home
2021 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews

"Utility" part of SUV is expensive!!!

Mark, 08/31/2020
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

It's a $2471 adder to get that 5000 lb tow rating. Down to $1400 for just adding the dealer-installed hitch for 3500 lbs. Roof rack is a $600+ adder. If you want to do anything more than haul people, it gets expensive. I haven't seen other SUV options so expensive to add towing. If you have an SUV full of people for a trip, you'll need that roof rack. Ouch!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2021 Honda Pilot

Dinorah, 08/14/2020
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
1 of 5 people found this review helpful

Love my 2021 Honda Pilot SE

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
