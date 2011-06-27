Used 2017 Honda Pilot Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pilot SUV
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,007*
Total Cash Price
$38,070
EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,007*
Total Cash Price
$38,070
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,510*
Total Cash Price
$32,974
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,864*
Total Cash Price
$31,175
Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,181*
Total Cash Price
$42,266
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,827*
Total Cash Price
$44,065
EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,063*
Total Cash Price
$42,866
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,510*
Total Cash Price
$32,974
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,100*
Total Cash Price
$29,976
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,094*
Total Cash Price
$40,168
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,392*
Total Cash Price
$33,573
Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,802*
Total Cash Price
$36,571
EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,125*
Total Cash Price
$37,470
Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,920*
Total Cash Price
$35,971
EX 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,305*
Total Cash Price
$31,475
LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,299*
Total Cash Price
$41,667
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,100*
Total Cash Price
$29,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$434
|$3,181
|$1,166
|$1,659
|$3,686
|$10,126
|Repairs
|$352
|$513
|$599
|$700
|$819
|$2,983
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,045
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,278
|Financing
|$2,047
|$1,647
|$1,218
|$763
|$276
|$5,951
|Depreciation
|$7,061
|$3,743
|$3,292
|$2,918
|$2,620
|$19,634
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,771
|$12,059
|$9,338
|$9,192
|$10,646
|$56,007
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$434
|$3,181
|$1,166
|$1,659
|$3,686
|$10,126
|Repairs
|$352
|$513
|$599
|$700
|$819
|$2,983
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,045
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,278
|Financing
|$2,047
|$1,647
|$1,218
|$763
|$276
|$5,951
|Depreciation
|$7,061
|$3,743
|$3,292
|$2,918
|$2,620
|$19,634
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,771
|$12,059
|$9,338
|$9,192
|$10,646
|$56,007
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$887
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$376
|$2,756
|$1,010
|$1,437
|$3,192
|$8,770
|Repairs
|$305
|$444
|$519
|$606
|$710
|$2,584
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,771
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,973
|Financing
|$1,773
|$1,427
|$1,055
|$661
|$239
|$5,155
|Depreciation
|$6,116
|$3,242
|$2,851
|$2,528
|$2,269
|$17,006
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,794
|$10,445
|$8,088
|$7,962
|$9,221
|$48,510
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$766
|$790
|$813
|$838
|$3,953
|Maintenance
|$356
|$2,605
|$955
|$1,358
|$3,018
|$8,292
|Repairs
|$288
|$420
|$491
|$573
|$671
|$2,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,674
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,866
|Financing
|$1,676
|$1,349
|$997
|$625
|$226
|$4,873
|Depreciation
|$5,782
|$3,065
|$2,696
|$2,390
|$2,146
|$16,078
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,096
|$9,875
|$7,647
|$7,528
|$8,718
|$45,864
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,072
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,359
|Maintenance
|$482
|$3,532
|$1,294
|$1,841
|$4,092
|$11,242
|Repairs
|$391
|$570
|$666
|$777
|$909
|$3,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,270
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,530
|Financing
|$2,273
|$1,829
|$1,352
|$847
|$306
|$6,607
|Depreciation
|$7,840
|$4,155
|$3,655
|$3,240
|$2,909
|$21,799
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,400
|$13,388
|$10,368
|$10,206
|$11,820
|$62,181
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$5,587
|Maintenance
|$503
|$3,682
|$1,349
|$1,920
|$4,266
|$11,720
|Repairs
|$407
|$594
|$694
|$810
|$948
|$3,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,367
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,637
|Financing
|$2,370
|$1,907
|$1,410
|$883
|$319
|$6,888
|Depreciation
|$8,173
|$4,332
|$3,810
|$3,378
|$3,033
|$22,726
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,098
|$13,958
|$10,809
|$10,640
|$12,323
|$64,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,087
|$1,118
|$1,153
|$5,435
|Maintenance
|$489
|$3,582
|$1,313
|$1,868
|$4,150
|$11,401
|Repairs
|$396
|$578
|$675
|$788
|$922
|$3,359
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,302
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,565
|Financing
|$2,305
|$1,855
|$1,371
|$859
|$310
|$6,701
|Depreciation
|$7,951
|$4,214
|$3,707
|$3,286
|$2,950
|$22,108
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,632
|$13,578
|$10,515
|$10,350
|$11,988
|$63,063
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$887
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$376
|$2,756
|$1,010
|$1,437
|$3,192
|$8,770
|Repairs
|$305
|$444
|$519
|$606
|$710
|$2,584
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,771
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,973
|Financing
|$1,773
|$1,427
|$1,055
|$661
|$239
|$5,155
|Depreciation
|$6,116
|$3,242
|$2,851
|$2,528
|$2,269
|$17,006
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,794
|$10,445
|$8,088
|$7,962
|$9,221
|$48,510
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,801
|Maintenance
|$342
|$2,505
|$918
|$1,306
|$2,902
|$7,973
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,610
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,794
|Financing
|$1,612
|$1,297
|$959
|$601
|$217
|$4,686
|Depreciation
|$5,560
|$2,947
|$2,592
|$2,298
|$2,063
|$15,460
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,631
|$9,495
|$7,353
|$7,238
|$8,383
|$44,100
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,093
|Maintenance
|$458
|$3,357
|$1,230
|$1,750
|$3,889
|$10,684
|Repairs
|$371
|$541
|$632
|$738
|$864
|$3,148
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,157
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,404
|Financing
|$2,160
|$1,738
|$1,285
|$805
|$291
|$6,279
|Depreciation
|$7,450
|$3,949
|$3,473
|$3,079
|$2,764
|$20,716
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,586
|$12,723
|$9,853
|$9,699
|$11,233
|$59,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$825
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,257
|Maintenance
|$383
|$2,806
|$1,028
|$1,463
|$3,250
|$8,930
|Repairs
|$310
|$452
|$529
|$617
|$722
|$2,631
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,803
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,009
|Financing
|$1,805
|$1,453
|$1,074
|$673
|$243
|$5,248
|Depreciation
|$6,227
|$3,301
|$2,903
|$2,574
|$2,311
|$17,315
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,027
|$10,634
|$8,235
|$8,107
|$9,389
|$49,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$899
|$927
|$954
|$983
|$4,637
|Maintenance
|$417
|$3,056
|$1,120
|$1,593
|$3,540
|$9,727
|Repairs
|$338
|$493
|$576
|$672
|$787
|$2,866
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,964
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,189
|Financing
|$1,967
|$1,582
|$1,170
|$733
|$265
|$5,717
|Depreciation
|$6,783
|$3,595
|$3,162
|$2,804
|$2,517
|$18,861
|Fuel
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,018
|$2,079
|$9,805
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,190
|$11,584
|$8,971
|$8,830
|$10,227
|$53,802
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$921
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$4,751
|Maintenance
|$428
|$3,131
|$1,148
|$1,633
|$3,628
|$9,966
|Repairs
|$346
|$505
|$590
|$689
|$806
|$2,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,013
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,243
|Financing
|$2,015
|$1,621
|$1,199
|$751
|$271
|$5,858
|Depreciation
|$6,950
|$3,684
|$3,240
|$2,873
|$2,579
|$19,325
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,539
|$11,869
|$9,191
|$9,048
|$10,479
|$55,125
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$884
|$912
|$938
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$410
|$3,006
|$1,102
|$1,567
|$3,482
|$9,568
|Repairs
|$332
|$485
|$566
|$661
|$774
|$2,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,932
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,153
|Financing
|$1,934
|$1,556
|$1,151
|$721
|$260
|$5,623
|Depreciation
|$6,672
|$3,536
|$3,110
|$2,758
|$2,476
|$18,552
|Fuel
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$9,644
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,957
|$11,394
|$8,824
|$8,686
|$10,060
|$52,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$821
|$846
|$3,991
|Maintenance
|$359
|$2,630
|$964
|$1,371
|$3,047
|$8,372
|Repairs
|$291
|$424
|$496
|$579
|$677
|$2,466
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,691
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,884
|Financing
|$1,693
|$1,362
|$1,007
|$631
|$228
|$4,920
|Depreciation
|$5,838
|$3,094
|$2,722
|$2,413
|$2,166
|$16,233
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,213
|$9,970
|$7,721
|$7,600
|$8,802
|$46,305
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,024
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$5,283
|Maintenance
|$475
|$3,482
|$1,276
|$1,815
|$4,034
|$11,082
|Repairs
|$385
|$562
|$656
|$766
|$897
|$3,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,238
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,494
|Financing
|$2,241
|$1,803
|$1,333
|$835
|$302
|$6,514
|Depreciation
|$7,728
|$4,096
|$3,603
|$3,194
|$2,868
|$21,489
|Fuel
|$2,104
|$2,167
|$2,232
|$2,299
|$2,369
|$11,171
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,167
|$13,198
|$10,221
|$10,061
|$11,652
|$61,299
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,801
|Maintenance
|$342
|$2,505
|$918
|$1,306
|$2,902
|$7,973
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,610
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,794
|Financing
|$1,612
|$1,297
|$959
|$601
|$217
|$4,686
|Depreciation
|$5,560
|$2,947
|$2,592
|$2,298
|$2,063
|$15,460
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,631
|$9,495
|$7,353
|$7,238
|$8,383
|$44,100
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Pilot
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Honda Pilot in Virginia is:not available
