Used 2006 Honda Pilot SUV Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle ever!
I bought new 9/06. This SUV has everything- comfort and capacity, you can haul a lot! This pilot grew with my family! I've hauled 7 kids...5 kids and their stuff...multiple hockey bags and the hockey kids! We grew up through sports, summer and winter. The reliability of this car has been amazing! Because it will be 10 next year, I have started looking at maybe a new car. I cannot find anything out there that may hold a candle to this SUV. I didn't even mention that this baby got me through a few of the worst winters in Michigan history!!! In a foot+ of snow...I only put it in 4WD to back out my drive...then off and away through about 18" in 2!!! If you only had the 2 wheel version- you would be fine in very deep snow. It handles unbelievably well. Once on a very narrow snow covered road after bad storm there wasn't enough room for an oncoming car to pass...I pulled into the "bank" on the side of the road with the hope "we can do this"...and other car passed and I "plowed" through!! On my way again in 2WD! As everyone has said- the only maintenance...normal, brakes, tires...and very recently an alternator. The warning light went off- my husband checked- it was the alternator. He and my son changed it out for about $200! (It wasn't do-it-yourself super easy...but they managed) and we continue off every day like the "energizer bunny"! Mileage is mediocre...but considering all this vehicle has delivered over 9 years, I can forgive some frequent fill ups! Honda if you are listening- clone this vehicle...it is one of the best ever! I can update- 2018- she'll be 12 in August- and she goes every day as dependable transportation. We put about 1k in to her last year, brakes etc...one of my kids drives it- took it on a road trip with friends "up north" Michigan! They took the pilot because it was the only vehicle that would fit everyone and their stuff! I can't say enough for the Pilot and CRV of those vintage years! Excellent vehicles! Great ground clearance- milage...not great- but the vehicle is awesome! I was asked to update this review- This is the most remarkable vehicle ever! This is the oldest vehicle I've ever known to still be great! In great condition! I am sad to report a few rust "specs" on her wheel wells! (they really are specs!!!) Right now, my daughter is driving it daily! (she was 9 years old when we bought it!) We went out together one day and I drove her again...still, an amazing vehicle! My favorite vehicle of all time! I recently found out that Honda brought back the passport- more like this pilot- Kudos Honda!!! When a vehicle costs 40K- comforting to know it will stay with you for at least 10 years and you will still feel love for it!!! Honda creates a following by producing reliable vehicles that will last the test of time! It helps that they design them well- the 2006 pilot has a timeless design!
You can't go wrong with a 2006 pilot
Over 150,000 miles on our 2006 Pilot and it still rides like a new. Changed the oil, tires and brakes that's all that has been needed. I just purchased the best SUV tires money can buy, and I'm sending it to the body shop to have the paint freshened up (no rust just faded) . I'm going to hang on to this dependable vehicle. I now have 165,000 still runs and looks like new. People that own them, love them. I'll never trade it in. New radiator in 2016. Installed new front end bushings before going on a 1600 mile trip to Gaspe QC. A great SUV. I traded the pilot in May of 2018. The odometer turned to 180,000 as I drove into the dealer parking lot. During the 90 minute drive to the dealer I was thinking about how well the pilot handled and the engine performed. Up until three days before this I had no intention of trading the pilot. Two days before this my mechanic found that the frame from behind the rear tires to the rear bumper had rotted out. Unfortunately repairing it was not an option. So I sadly had to let the Pilot go.
7-year owner - still pleased
Purchased brand new in December 2005. Currently have about 53,000 miles. Replaced all brake pads and rotors at 40,000. Replaced tires at about 49,000. The unexpected maintenance has been the front suspension links at about 3 years (they are now starting to rattle again...looks like they last for 3-4 years). Cheap fix though. The condenser went bad at 6.5 years. We use the A/C quite a bit in the summer, and in the winter (defrost). Not much of a "windows down" family. Have followed the Maintenance Minder program. Replaced transmission fluid at 30,000 (did not wait for Maintenance Minder recommendation). Has plenty of zip when you really step on the gas. Get about 16/22 mpg.
I love my Honda Pilot !!!
Purchased a used 2006 Honda Pilot EX, 3.5L, V6, 5-spd, 54,000 miles in 2012. My first Honda EVER after owning GM/Ford products. I researched this model in depth & found great ratings & high resale values. I also queried strangers driving Honda Pilots. None had ANY negative comments & ALL said they'd purchase a Honda again; that convinced me! It's been 2 years & my odometer reads 66,000 miles - runs like the day I bought it. Unlike my prior GMs/Fords, my Honda has never seen the inside of a repair shop - EVER. I maintain my vehicles regularly. My Honda has more than proven it's quality, value, & reliability. It's Honda for me from now till eternity!
Great car but constant engine knocking
I like my 06 Honda Pilot yes it is older but the car only has 80,000 miles on it and the engine seems to always knock it is embarrassing the car is great inside runs well but people look at my car when it's idle because of the loud knocking of the engine I have researched the problem and turns out a lot of people have this problem on this car other than that I love my pilot!
