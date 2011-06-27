  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Passport
  4. Used 2000 Honda Passport
  5. Used 2000 Honda Passport SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Honda Passport SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Passport
5(25%)4(34%)3(25%)2(13%)1(3%)
3.7
32 reviews
Write a review
See all Passports for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,511 - $2,965
Used Passport for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

197K and going strong

jkettle3, 08/27/2010
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I bought my Passport from the original owner in 2005 with 62,000 on it. Paid $4,200 for it. It had the standard fuel gauge problem, but nothing else. I've had to drop some money in it from time to time; A/C compressor and Alternator most recently, a valve in the tranny a couple of years ago a fan motor and fan switch. It does drink the oil like they say (I wonder where it goes), I've also put some joints and bushings in the suspension but for the money look how many miles I've gotten out of it. Sure beats making a car payment, and it sure does well in the snow. I'm shooting for 300K, I bet I see it.

Report Abuse

Had better cars

had better cars, 12/04/2009
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Well we bought our passport at 6 years old and it seemed to be a nice car. it was valued at $12,000 and we brought them down to $9,000. After 4 days the transmission went out. Then after 6 months the transmission was not working right again. we waited a year to get the money to get a new one. It is acting up again! the windshield wiper motors and linkage have been replaced multiple times. The car does have power when you need it. 4 wheel drive works great when transmission is working. Love to drive it.

Report Abuse

Bought it used

mike, 06/29/2009
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Bought my Passport used with a full warranty, 2 years old and 13K miles on it for 7,000 off list! It has problems now 7 years later, but what's new about that? It has had for several years a bad sensor in the gas tank so fuel gauge does not work. Costs $350 at the dealer to get it fixed so never fixed it! Same sensor also makes the check engine light stay on. One problem, cost $1400 to fix. Bad wiring from the factory got installed in some of these vehicles and insulation came off, so had to have entire wiring harness dealer replaced. That was the ONLY problem. Never has let me down..always starts and runs. Normal maintenance. Strong engine and transmission. Good air conditioning!

Report Abuse

If I Only Knew

marcochardoofb, 05/08/2008
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Purchased SUV from dealer with warranty in 08/07. Engine died 01/08 with 74,000 miles. Now I find out why this SUV is no longer made. Engine eats oil, sounds like truck and terrible gas mileage.

Report Abuse

205k and counting

megsmce, 05/27/2015
EX 4dr SUV 4WD
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

My grandma bought this car used in 2008, and I inherited it in 2011. We had to replace the transmission in 2009, then it worked fine. More recently, in the past two years, the air has quit working and due to the poor road conditions and salt in the harsh winters of wonderful Michigan, I've had several problems with the wheel bearings, fuses, axle, struts, shocks and rims. I know it sounds like a lot, but aside from the AC, they were due to very poorly maintained roads. Otherwise it's been a great, reliable car considering the miles I've put on it, and I'll be sad to see it go in a couple of months.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Passports for sale

Related Used 2000 Honda Passport SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles