Used 1999 Honda Passport SUV Consumer Reviews
Some problems with this one
Bought w/ 50k mi on it, drove it till 158k, then the tranny locked up. Engine works great but needs a quart every 3000 mi. Replaced: radiator, starter, window switches, batteries (3). Gas guage never worked, get about 400 mi on a tank. ABS light is on, brakes are dicey, esp when towing. Rear gate lock broke into the door, now I can't open the back, which was lame anyway with the insufficient support of the back glass dropping on your head. Yes, it's for sale - need something reliable.
Tough Little Truck
I purchased my 1999 Honda Passport brand new in Anchorage Alaska. It came with a 5 speed manual transmission. I changed the battery and do all my own oil changes, tire rotations. You know, the basic stuff. I take it to the dealer for major maintenance. This Honda will run forever! I have over 120,000 miles and still running strong. The few problems I had over the years are: fuel gauge unit went bad in 2009, fan clutch went bad in 2008 and rear window wiper motor went out on me in 2007. The only real engine problem I have ever had was the mass air flow sensor went out on me in 2006 causing the check engine light to come on. Other than that, when I turn the key, it starts!
Very Disappointed!
Well, we're one of the ones that got a REALLY bad Passport. We got this car for my husband. We went with Honda because I've had GREAT experience with Acura and because of Honda's reputation. Passport styling is great, performance is crap. Dealer had to do a complete engine within months of purchase, problems occurred within weeks (rear wiper blades stuck, fuel injector leaks). Car burns oil like crazy--just not a reliable vehicle. We, too, are now stuck with a $300 per month payment and we've got many months to go before we pay this thing off. Currently, it is sitting at the dealer, undriveable--stalling and emitting white smoke from the tailpipe.
***204000 miles still going strong!
I bought it with 160000 miles on it. I had heard these engines weren't much to brag on. 204000 miles IS something to brag on. It's been SUPER dependable. Living in the south, we don't get much ice. When we do get ice, we aren't equipped for it. On the passport, you don't need your 4 wheel drive button, you need your winter button. It does great job and I've had no real issues. I will paint it and keep it till the cows come home.
Would buy another!
I bought this car certified used with 32k miles. It now has 139k miles and going strong. Only major service has been a new transmission, but nothing else major. This car has great looks, roomy interior and does well on gas. There is tons of room with all the seats flat. I've managed to move twice using this car for almost all the furniture pieces and it is a great car as a restaurant owner. Definitely better than the competition (Pathfinder, Montero Sport)in all aspects. I would definitely buy another if they still made them. Pilot is nice, but too much of a family car.
