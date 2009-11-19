Used 1999 Honda Passport for Sale Near Me

236 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Passport Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 236 listings
  • 2001 Honda Passport LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Honda Passport LX

    85,545 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,490

    Details
  • 2001 Honda Passport EX in Red
    used

    2001 Honda Passport EX

    156,928 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Elite in Gray
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Elite

    8,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,656

    $3,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Honda Passport Touring in Dark Brown
    certified

    2020 Honda Passport Touring

    2,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,399

    $2,155 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Silver
    certified

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    11,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $26,743

    $2,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Silver
    certified

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    6,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $29,192

    $2,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport EX-L in Gray
    used

    2019 Honda Passport EX-L

    7,285 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,650

    $2,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Touring in Silver
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Touring

    8,445 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,862

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Elite in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Elite

    15,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $35,700

    $2,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Touring in Dark Brown
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Touring

    5,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,997

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    6,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,111

    $1,476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport EX-L in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport EX-L

    2,825 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,363

    Details
  • 2020 Honda Passport Elite in Dark Red
    used

    2020 Honda Passport Elite

    3,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,997

    $1,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    22,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,695

    $1,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in White
    certified

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    22,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,899

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Elite in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Elite

    31,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,194

    $2,281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Touring in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Touring

    7,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,966

    $2,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Gray
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    1,337 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,699

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Passport searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 236 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Passport
  4. Used 1999 Honda Passport

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Passport

Read recent reviews for the Honda Passport
Overall Consumer Rating
3.449 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
  • 5
    (27%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (27%)
  • 2
    (18%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Some problems with this one
Blake,11/19/2009
Bought w/ 50k mi on it, drove it till 158k, then the tranny locked up. Engine works great but needs a quart every 3000 mi. Replaced: radiator, starter, window switches, batteries (3). Gas guage never worked, get about 400 mi on a tank. ABS light is on, brakes are dicey, esp when towing. Rear gate lock broke into the door, now I can't open the back, which was lame anyway with the insufficient support of the back glass dropping on your head. Yes, it's for sale - need something reliable.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Passport
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Passport info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings